Heat Bounce Back for Road Win in San Jose

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Records

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0-0, 2 points

Overall Record: 21-16-2-3, 0.560 Points Percentage, 6th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results

Feb. 2 - Stockton Heat 0 vs. San Jose 3

Feb. 3 - Stockton Heat 4 at San Jose 2

This Week's Schedule

Sat. Feb. 10 - Stockton Heat at Grand Rapids Griffins - Van Andel Arena (4:00 p.m. PST)

Sun. Feb. 11 - Stockton Heat at Milwaukee Admirals - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (3:00 p.m. PST)

Recent Transactions

2/5 - Marek Hrivik recalled from Stockton to Calgary

2/5 - Andrew Mangiapane assigned to Stockton from Calgary

1/31 - Tyler Parsons recalled to Stockton from Kansas City

1/31 - Darren Nowick recalled to Stockton from Kansas City

1/31 - Mike McMurtry recalled to Stockton from Kansas City

1/31 - Mason McDonald assigned from Stockton to Kansas City

1/29 - Andrew Mangiapane recalled from Stockton to Calgary

1/29 - Ryan Lomberg recalled from Stockton to Calgary

Team Leaders

Goals: Andrew Mangiapane with 16

Assists: Tyler Wotherspoon & Rasmus Andersson with 22

Points: Andrew Mangiapane with 35

PIMs: Ryan Lomberg with 84

Wins: Jon Gillies with 13

Losses: Jon Gillies with 12

GAA (Goalies with 900+ minutes): Jon Gillies with 2.64

SV%(Goalies with 900+ minutes): Jon Gillies with 0.915

Team Stats

Goals For: Week: 4 | Overall: 130

Goals Against: Week: 5 | Overall: 118

Power Play: 26-169 (15.4%), T-22nd in AHL

Penalty Kill: 143-179 (79.9%), 25th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents

Pacific Division

Bakersfield (6-1-0-1)

Ontario (0-4-1-0)

San Antonio (1-0-0-1)

San Diego (3-2-0-1)

San Jose (3-3-1-0)

Texas (3-2-0-0)

Tucson (4-2-0-0)

TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (20-14-2-3)

Central Division:

Cleveland (0-0-0-0)

Grand Rapids (1-0-0-0)

Manitoba (0-2-0-0)

Milwaukee (0-0-0-0)

TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (1-2-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL)

Record Last Week: 1-2-0, 2 points

Record Overall: 26-18-8, 60 points, 4th in Pacific Division

This Week's Schedule:

Tue. Feb 6 - Flames at Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 p.m. PST)

Thr. Feb 8 - Flames at New Jersey Devils (4:00 p.m. PST)

Fri. Feb. 9 - Flames at New York Rangers (4:00 p.m. PST)

Sat. Feb. 10 - Flames at New York Islanders (4:00 p.m. PST)

Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)

Record Last Week: 1-2-0, 2 points

Record Overall: 25-21-1, 51 points, 3rd in Central Division

This Week's Schedule:

Thr. Feb. 8 - Mavericks at Cincinnati Cyclones (4:35 p.m. PST)

Fri. Feb. 9 - Mavericks at Toledo Walleye (4:15 p.m. PST)

Sat. Feb. 10 - Mavericks at Toledo Walleye (4:15 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

Tyler Parsons made 32 saves in his first AHL win on Saturday in San Jose, the second most saves he's made in his 4-game AHL career

He also came into the game in relief on Friday, posting a weekend total of 41 stops on 43 shots (0.953 save-percentage) and a 1.21 goals-against-average in his two appearances

Austin Carroll recorded his first multi-point game of the season on Saturday and first since April 1, 2017 with a goal and an assist

Morgan Klimchuk tied Mark Jankowski and Hunter Shinkaruk for the most game winning goals scored for the Heat this season with three

Tyler Wotherspoon and Rasmus Andersson are tied for seventh in scoring among AHL defensemen with 26 points and are tied for third among AHL defenders with 22 assists

Jon Gillies is fifth in the AHL with 795 saves

Stockton has scored first in 31 of 42 games this year (73.8%), the highest percentage in the AHL (next best is Manitoba and Toronto at 65.2%)

The Heat went 65 regular season games in between getting shutout with the last time Stockton was held off the scoresheet was back on February 11, 2017 in Charlotte against the Checkers

Stockton has been shutout just 9 times in 178 regular season games

Four of the nine shutouts have come against San Jose

In games after Stockton is shutout in, the Heat are 3-4-0-1 (One shutout came in the last game of the 2015-16 season)

Stockton held San Jose to a season low of 20 shots on goal on Friday night and San Jose's three shots in the third period

The Heat are 11-4-0-0 on Saturday's this season

Approaching Milestones

Tanner Glass is a game away from playing in his 700th professional game in North America (NHL + AHL)

He's 7 goals away from scoring his 50th professional goal

Joseph Cramarossa is a game away from his 200th AHL game

He's also 10 points away from his 50th AHL point

Oliver Kylington is 2 assists away from his 50th AHL assist

Rasmus Andersson is 2 points away from his 50th AHL point

He's also 8 games away from his 100th AHL game

Marek Hrivik is 2 points back of recording his 200th AHL point

Andrew Mangiapane is 3 games away from his 100th AHL game

He's also 10 assists shy of his 50th AHL assist

Ryan Lomberg is 4 points away from his 50th AHL point

Morgan Klimchuk is 7 assists away from 50 in his AHL career

Emile Poirier is 7 goals away from 50 in his AHL career

Cody Goloubef is 7 points away from his 100th AHL point

Tyler Wotherspoon is 8 points away from his 100th professional point (NHL + AHL)

He's also 10 games away from his 300th professional game (NHL + AHL)

Wotherspoon is also 13 points away from his 100th AHL point

Luke Gazdic is 9 games away from playing in his 500th professional game (NHL + AHL)

He is also 13 assists away from recording his 50th AHL assist

Colby Robak is 10 goals away from his 50th AHL goal

Brett Findlay is 13 assists away from his 50th AHL assist

Rod Pelley is 14 games away from his 800th professional game (NHL + AHL)

Recently Accomplished Milestones

Tyler Parsons recorded his first AHL win on Saturday, February 3

Emile Poirier skated in his 200th AHL game on Friday, February 2

