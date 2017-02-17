Heat Begin Covanta Easy Being Green Weekend Against San Jose

Arena: Stockton Arena Date: February 17, 2016 Time: 7:30 p.m. PST Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeartRadio beginning at 7:15 p.m. PST Giveaway: Clear Covanta Easy Being Green Tote Bags to the first 750 adults and teens 13-years-old and over LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: F Mark Jankowski (40GP, 15-16-31) SAN JOSE: F Daniel O'Regan (40GP, 14-26-40)

TONIGHT Stockton kicks off a stretch of back-to-back games against the San Jose Barracuda tonight to kick off Covanta Easy Being Green presented by the Port of Stockton. The Heat are coming into the game winless in their last eight (0-7-1-0), while the new top team in the Pacific, the Barracuda, haven't lost in nine straight games.

GOING GREEN This weekend event unites hockey and community involvement with an eco-friendly campaign for both games that will help fans learn about protecting the environment that we all share. Stockton Arena's concourse will host a "Green Fair" that invites all fans in attendance to visit booths hosted by local environmentally conscientious organizations and the annual "Easy Being Green" award will be presented during the pre-game ceremonies.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE The Barracuda came out to a three goal first period lead, chasing David Rittich from the cage, however Jon Gillies would allow two in the next two periods in San Jose's 5-0 win over Stockton. Troy Grosenick made 24 saves in the win. It was the second straight time the Barracuda shutout the Heat as Mantas Armalis stopped all 19 shots he faced in an afternoon tilt 11 days earlier.

WHO TO WATCH Certainly we know how the last stretch has been tough on the Heat but after picking up his second career point, and getting his face (well more of his back celebrating a Heat goal) on the AHL's website yesterday, we'll take Kayle Doetzel in our who to watch tonight.

Doetzel is a stout defender, currently plus-2 on the season while playing with the likes of offensively gifted Oliver Kylington and even with Keith Aulie to create a shutdown pairing. Doetzel is physical, tough, and has a terrific defensive IQ. You know what you're going to get from him night in and night out.

Not only do we know that Doetzel will block shots and throw his weight around tonight as he does every night, but he's jumped up a bit more frequently than before and has had some good cracks at the net. Could this be the day he scores his first pro goal?

Maybe.

But if not, Doetzel and the defense will have to be terrific to shut the Barracuda offense down tonight.

POWER PLAY STRUGGLING TO GAIN TRACTION Unfortunately for the Heat, the power play has had a tough go since the turn of the calendar year. Through 14 games in 2017, the Heat power play has scored just once back on January 20 in 50 opportunities.

GOALIES STAND TALL IN CHARLOTTE While the Heat would fall in both games to Charlotte last weekend, Jon Gillies and David Rittich combined to stop 64 of the Checkers 69 shots for a .928 save-percentage. Gillies allowed three goals on Friday night but was the main reason the Heat were in the game while Rittich, again, kept his team in the game on Saturday and stopped a number of breakaway chances to give the Heat a chance to win.

AAGAARD RETURNS TO STOCKTON Mikkel Aagaard returns to the Stockton Heat for his second stint with the club after playing 38 games for the Adirondack Thunder and recording 40 points. At the time of his recall, Aagaard was tied for the Thunder lead in points and was fifth on the ECHL rookie scoring leaderboard. He became the first player from Denmark to suit up for the Flames Top Affiliate when he made his debut with the Heat back on November 12. He recorded his first AHL goal on November 26 and had his first AHL assist the following night in Tucson.

INTERESTING FACT In the eight-year reign of Easy Being Green weekend, a total of $63,682 has been raised through the Easy Being Green Award, which is awarded to a local, environmentally conscious business for their commitment to going green. The money raised is then donated to a charity of their choice.

