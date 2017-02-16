Heat Announce New Membership Program

February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proudly owned by the NHL's Calgary Flames, announce that the Heat's most loyal customers will receive an upgraded fan experience beginning with the 2017-18 season through the new Heat365 Membership Program which starts at only $395!

Heat365 is a new and exclusive, all-encompassing membership that not only includes season tickets, but also a wide range of other benefits, year-round activities and gifts. Fans will receive many exclusive perks like access to Member-only events with the team, early entry to Stockton Arena through a private entrance and even membership gifts, which will include a specially designed hat, blanket, collector pin and travel mug during the first season of the new initiative available only through Heat365.

The new program continues a number of perks Heat fans have grown accustomed to, like an unlimited ticket exchange policy for unused tickets, bring-a-friend vouchers, discounts on merchandise and additional game tickets and much more.

However, Heat365 will add new benefits and value such as inclusion in the pregame high-five tunnel during a Heat home game, a post-game photo on the ice or team bench, a membership ID and lanyard, additional vouchers for use during opening night and other select Heat games and much more!

Plus, fans who purchase their membership and pay in full by April 8 will not only receive 10% off their membership fee, but will also receive an exclusive Heat jersey. Fans who pay in full by April 30 will receive 5% off their membership fee. Members can also opt for the convenience of an auto-pay 12-month payment plan. For a list of all benefits and how to join visit StocktonHeat.com/Heat365.

Learn more about the benefits and cost of Heat365 by calling the Heat Front Office at 209.373.1500 or visit StocktonHeat.com.

