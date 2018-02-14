Heat Announce Go Green and Stockton Ports Night

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that Stockton Ports Night presented by Chase Chevrolet and ABC10 at Stockton Arena has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners. In addition, the Heat have unveiled the Stockton Ports inspired specialty jerseys the team will wear on that night.

Stockton Ports Night was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, April 6 but has been changed due to the Ports now opening the 2018 season on April 5, 6 and 7.

March 17 will also be Stockton Heat Hockey Goes Green presented by Covanta, and after the game concludes, the first 1,500 fans will receive a clear, reusable, drawstring bag upon exiting Stockton Arena.

"We're excited to celebrate the return of baseball to Banner Island Ballpark," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "We want this night to celebrate our friends next door and not conflict with the opening night of the Ports schedule."

The Ports specialty jerseys are inspired by the baseball jerseys the Ports wear every game, but done in Heat colors. The primarily white jersey with black sleeves and yellow trim features a cursive "Heat" crest across the middle of the jersey with faux buttons that adorn the sweater. The Stockton Heat and Ports logos are featured on the shoulder yokes of the sweater. Game worn and issued jerseys will be available for auction during and after the game.

"We are fired up to see the Heat take to the ice in Ports inspired sweaters on March 17," Ports General Manager Bryan Meadows said. "We appreciate that the Heat adjusted the Ports night to better accommodate our Opening Weekend, and look forward to a great night between our organizations and fans getting ready for the Heat playoff push and for Ports baseball to begin."

Special Stockton Heat short-sleeved jerseys are sponsored by Chase Chevrolet and ABC10 will be given out to the first 1,000 adults (13 and over) and first 500 kids (12 and under) upon entering Stockton Arena.

Learn more about Stockton Ports Night and Stockton Heat Goes Green presented by Covanta, and get your tickets for this event now by visiting stocktonheat.com/tickets.

