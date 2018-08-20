Heat and Stockton Arena Expand Food and Beverage Options

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced a number of upgrades to food, beverage and hospitality options during the 2018-19 season.

"We're excited about the new options available to patrons attending all events at the Stockton Arena," SMG Director of Food and Beverage Brenda Hawkins said. "We saw excitement with patrons when we introduced a space last season that welcomed local restaurants to the second level Fan Deck. I can't wait to see the fans reaction to us adding the Burgess Brothers and moving Bella Vista into a stand of their own."

"An important aspect of any live entertainment experience is food and beverage, and this offseason we worked hard with local partners and SMG Stockton to provide new options for fans during the 2018-19 season," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said.

One focus over the last two seasons was bringing in local food and beverage options into Stockton Arena and this year fans can expect Burgess Brothers BBQ and Burgers firing up the new "Heat Link", "Clucks & Pucks" chicken and waffles, and variations of their famous "Churwaffle", an eggless, cornbread waffle dipped in cinnamon sugar! Apart from offering food at the Golden One Center in Sacramento and appearing on Sacramento news stations, Burgess Brothers has appeared on Food Network as participants in Guy's Grocery Games, nationally syndicated talk show Pickler & Ben and the Home Shopping Network (HSN).

Moving from Fan Deck on Friday's and Saturday's to the concourse every night will be Bella Vista, which will continue to serve up fresh salads, steak-tips, lasagna and chicken wraps to customers throughout the season. Both Bella Vista and Burgess Brothers will be located near the South Entry of Stockton Arena.

Local and specialty food and beverage will once again be available during every Friday and Saturday Heat home game this season on the Fan Deck in our newly rebranded "Puck Drop Party Deck"! Replacing what was previously known as the "Breakaway Café", the Puck Drop Party Deck will feature food and beer vendors like Brewhaus Brothers, Dip N Dots, The Wholly Nachomoli Cart, Savor Corner and Totally Nuts! The large area on the Fan Deck serves as a place for fans to not only enjoy the action on the ice, but meet up with friends, family or even meet new Heat fans while enjoying great food and beverage!

For the first time in Heat history, the team will host $1 Beer Nights on each of the four Wednesday night home games on October 31, December 19, January 9 and April 10. For just a buck, fans 21-years-old and over can purchase 12-ounce Bud Lights at designated concession areas from the time doors open until the end of the first period.

Beginning on September 10, local college students can purchase $5 tickets for Wednesday night games by purchasing online with their college email address or by providing the Stockton Arena Ticket Office a student ID. Learn more by visiting stocktonheat.com/wednesday.

New this year are opportunities for groups of 100 or more to enter an hour early to enjoy the food and beverage options offered at the Puck Drop Party Deck an hour before doors open (5:00 p.m. on Fridays and 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays)! Party guests would enter the Arena privately and may continue their fun on the Puck Drop Party Deck throughout the game, enjoying food and beverage specials!

Fans can continue to enjoy an expanded wine selection during the 2018-19 season from the Ironstone Vineyards Wine Cave located in the North Entry and Michael David Wines available for those seated in Premium Seating Sections and Suites.

Fans can continue to purchase Stockton Heat stadium cups at every concession stand for $7, which allow guests to refill their sodas for just $3. Full and Half-Season Heat365 Members can refill their special edition tumblers with soda for $2 or can purchase $4 refills of hot chocolate or coffee.

Of course, fans who sit in our Premium Seating Sections such as the Mid Valley IT Suite Level, both the Kemper CPA Rinkside Suite and McDonald's Golden Moment Suite and the Club level will continue to have access to purchase additional food and beverage options through the restaurant and bar in the Club, and through dedicated suite attendants.

Planning a big gathering for family, friends or coworkers and want a unique, luxury seating option at ice level? New this season is the ability to book the Kemper CPA Rinkside Suite for 25 to 32 guests! The suite begins at $975 and puts you right in the middle of the action along the glass! Fans who'd like to book this experience but don't need that amount of space can opt for the McDonald's Golden Moment Suite which seats 16 people and is just $600.

Fans looking to conduct business or host a more private event can utilize one of our Premiere and Executive suites overlooking the ice located in the Mid Valley IT Suite Level! Premiere suites, which seat 16 patrons, start at $600 while Executive suites, which seat 22 guests, are only $780.

The best way to experience the Stockton Heat is by becoming a Heat365 Member! Heat365 doesn't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Plus, each Full-Season Member will receive special Member-only gifts, benefits, access to events and amenities.

Can't commit to a full season? Heat365 Memberships are also available in 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season Memberships, featuring the best bang for your buck, starting at $20 per month.

For more information visit stocktonheat.com/heat365 or call the Heat Front Office at 209.373.1500.

