Heat All-Star Jankowski Completes Comeback With Game-Winning Goal

Stockton, Calif. - Mark Jankowski's second game-winning goal of the season propels Stockton to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at Stockton Arena. It was the ninth goal of the season for the recently named AHL All-Star, as the Heat ended their five-game winless streak in the process. Jamie Devane and Keith Aulie would add a goal each for Stockton, while Jon Gillies stood tall between the pipes and stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced. The Heat will now look forward to a quick turnaround and a date with the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at Stockton Arena in what will be the teams' only meeting in Stockton this season.

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period HEAT GOAL: F Jamie Devane (3) pass from the corner boards finds an open man at the far post for a tap in past the goaltender (Smith, Angelidis assisted), 6:03 Tucson Goal: D Kyle Wood (8) fake shot pass from the point finds a man at the top of the faceoff circle for a one-timer that beats the goaltender high on the blocker side (McBain, Fischer assists), 17:08 Shots: STK - 13 | TUC - 9

2nd Period Tucson Goal: F Christian Fischer (12) battle behind the net squirts out in front of the net, puck gets gets toe-dragged and shot into the net on the backhand past the goaltender's blocker side (Mueller assist), 15:13 Shots: STK - 10 | TUC - 17

3rd Period HEAT GOAL: D Keith Aulie (1) rebound from a point-blank chance gets kicked out to the top of the left circle for a one-timer that goes right into the open net (Pribyl, Vey assists), 6:04 Shots: STK - 14 | TUC - 6

Overtime HEAT GOAL: F Mark Jankowski (9) shot from the right circle gets deflected and then redirected on the ice and beats the goaltender five-hole (Klimchuk, Morrison assists), 1:04 Shots: STK - 2 | TUC - 1

GOALIES W: Jon Gillies (33 shots, 31 saves) L: Adin Hill (39 shots, 36 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Mark Jankowski (1 goal) 2- Keith Aulie (1 goal) 3- Christian Fischer (1 goal, 1 assist) Final Shots: STK - 39 | TUC - 33 Power Plays: STK - 0/2 | TUC - 0/4 Jamie Devane (1 goal) has points in back to back games, and 5 points in the last 7 games (2 goals, 3 assists) Hunter Smith (1 assist) has points in back to back games and has 6 points in the last 9 games (1 goal, 5 assists) Linden Vey (1 assist) has points in back to back games Mark Jankowski (1 goal) has points in back to back games Morgan Klimchuk (1 assist) has points in back to back games Stockton snaps a five-game winless streak

QUOTES "It was a great team win with tons of resilience. Being down 2-1 going into the third with the way things have been going for us, it would've been easy for us to pack it in. But we played one of our best periods of the season [in the third], so credit to our guys." - Jon Gillies with his thoughts on tonight's win.

"It was nice to get one. If you're going to choose a goal, you want it to be a timely one like that to get us back in the game. I looked up and saw quite a bit of net and I just wanted to make sure I got it there. It's nice for us to win. We've been on the wrong side of it lately. Some of it has been our game not being quite right, but at the same time, we've been on the wrong side of some puck bounces, so it was nice to get the bounces tonight to get the big win." - Keith Aulie on his first goal of the season that tied the game in the third.

"Our penalty kill was huge for us.We've been good for most of the year, second or third place in the league in penalty killing, but really took a dive here lately. For us to get that on the right track again and build confidence with that is huge. We did a lot of work on it this week, so it's nice to see the results pay off." - Aulie on the penalty kill going perfect tonight.

"It's a huge weight off the shoulders for the whole team. Obviously, we were in a little bit of a losing skid there and we needed a greasy one like that to get us out of it. I think it was just a great play by all three guys [Kenney Morrison, Morgan Klimchuk, and Mark Jankowski]. [Morrison] had the puck and great patience, held on and gave it to [Klimchuk] and I got the chance to beat my guy to the net. [Klimchuk] is a great player with great vision and he saw me and put it to the net. I just tried to tip it. Luckily, it found a hole and went in." - Mark Jankowski on his game-winning goal in overtime.

"The whole bench got up [for the second goal]. It was a big one for us in the third period. We talked about it at the second intermission, to break out of this slump, it was going to have to be a come from behind victory and for [Aulie] to get a huge goal for us really lifted the bench's spirits." - Jankowski on Keith Aulie's game-tying goal in the third.

"We were aggressive [on the penalty kill]. We did a good job of working together, so during this stretch where we were giving up a lot, it was one guy doing one thing and other guy's who were waiting. They weren't reacting at the same time as they needed to. Tonight, we were sharp. We didn't give [Tucson] a lot of time to set up. I thought our pressure was much better and when they did have time, we were in control. We're proud of the guys for making adjustments and getting better tonight." - Head Coach Ryan Huska on the improved penalty kill tonight.

"I thought [Jon Gillies] was excellent. It was his best game in quite a while and we're going to need more efforts like that from him moving forward." - Coach Huska on the play of Jon Gillies between the pipes.

