Hearts and Home Runs Dinner Returns in 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Love is in the air! Set the mood this Valentine's Day with the second annual Hearts and Home Runs Dinner at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday, February 14. Couples can choose either the 4:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. seating.

"We are excited to bring back this unique event," said Miracle President and General Manager Chris Peters. "It was a big hit last year. Baseball and romance go hand in hand. We think couples will really enjoy having a gourmet meal at our beautiful ballpark."

On February 14, the Miracle will unlock the third floor suite level and serve a four-course meal for two dinner seatings. The first session is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 5:00. The second session lasts from 7:00-9:00 p.m. with dinner served at 7:30.

Reservations are $100 per couple for a window or a table seat. Tax and gratuity are not included. In addition to a lovely evening of delicious food, the Miracle invite each couple to send in four of your best, most romantic photos to appear on the video board in left center field throughout dinner. Each reservation will also include tickets to Miracle Opening Night on Thursday, April 5.

Our smitten suite guests will have the choice between bacon-wrapped scallops or spicy honey garlic chicken skewers for an appetizer, followed by Caesar salad. For the main course, our courting customers can pick between prime rib or grilled salmon with lemon dill cream sauce. Each entree will be served with flavorfully seasoned rosemary red bliss potatoes and a delightful blend of sautéed garden vegetables. Each couple will also receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

The final layer of a romantically robust meal is a devilish dessert. Passionate patrons can select either a slice of red velvet cake or tiramisu cake. When the meal is complete, couples will be allowed to venture into the outdoor seating for a cozy cuddle.

If this is your first date and you need a little help to break the ice, the Miracle will be providing a full liquor bar, bottled beer, and soft drinks available for purchase.

Join the Miracle for a night of fine dining, your beloved, and the atmosphere of the ballpark! To make reservations, call (239) 768-4210 or email lmerrigan@miraclebaseball.com.

