Heaps Says 4-4-2 Will Continue to Be "Very Prevalent" for Revs

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - One of the biggest storylines for the New England Revolution last year was the club's late-season switch to a 4-4-2 diamond formation, a move that helped tighten up the Revs' defense and sparked them on a 5-2-0 run to close the campaign.The question now - as the Revs move deeper into the 2017 preseason and prepare for their first game against Minnesota United on Tuesday morning - is whether they'll stick with the 4-4-2 formation moving forward, switch back to the 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 hybrid, or try something completely different.

The short answers are yes, yes, and yes.

"I would say that formation (4-4-2) is going to be very prevalent in what we do, but we have other ideas in mind, as well," said head coach Jay Heaps. "The 4-4-2 will certainly be in play. I think the 4-3-3 is also something we'll go to, and a 4-2-3-1 at times, and one or two other starting formations along the way."

Which formations New England utilize and when they utilize them will depend on a number of factors, including opponent, game situation, and how the roster develops. As more new signings join the likes of Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, and Brian Wright, the picture will become clearer.

What's certain, though, is that the Revs want the ability to play a number of different systems, so they can avoid the trap of becoming too comfortable in a particular setup.

"We had a formation we were very comfortable with at the beginning of [last] season, but for whatever reason, it got predictable," said Lee Nguyen. "When we did change to the 4-4-2, we were a lot more dynamic in our attack and a little stronger in possession.

"I think going into the season if we're able to play a couple formations, that will keep teams guessing. With the players we've got, we can play any number of formations."

