Heaps Offers His Thoughts on New Signing Benjamin Angoua
January 28, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release
Ivorian center back Benjamin Angoua was officially unveiled by the New England Revolution on Friday morning, and just 24 hours later, he was on the field with his new team in Arizona.
Hear from head coach Jay Heaps as he discusses the acclimation process for both Angoua and the Revolution's other new center back signing, Slovenia international Antonio Mlinar Delamea, and get a first glimpse of Angoua in Revolution gear.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2017
- Amid Cancer Treatment, Fire Weekly's Huebner Speaks to the Chicago Fire - Chicago Fire
- Agudelo in the Mix for Arena's Return to USMNT on Sunday Afternoon - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Open 2017 Preseason against Quakes Academy - San Jose Earthquakes
- Heaps Offers His Thoughts on New Signing Benjamin Angoua - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Sign Community Driven Partnership with Valley Health Plan - San Jose Earthquakes
- Heaps Says Veteran Center Back Angoua Brings Revs "Exactly What We Need" - New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls Announce Additional Preseason Plans - New York Red Bulls
- Match Recap: Red Bulls Open Preseason Slate - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.