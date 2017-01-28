Heaps Offers His Thoughts on New Signing Benjamin Angoua

January 28, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





Ivorian center back Benjamin Angoua was officially unveiled by the New England Revolution on Friday morning, and just 24 hours later, he was on the field with his new team in Arizona.

Hear from head coach Jay Heaps as he discusses the acclimation process for both Angoua and the Revolution's other new center back signing, Slovenia international Antonio Mlinar Delamea, and get a first glimpse of Angoua in Revolution gear.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.