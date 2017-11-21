Head Coach James O\\"Connor to Address Media at End of Season

News Release

LOUISVILLE - After bringing a first professional championship to the city of Louisville in over 30 years, Louisville City FC head coach James O'Connor will give his end of year thoughts to all media at the end of season press conference today, Monday, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. at Slugger Field. The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook and full video will be made available on LouCity.com in the following hours.

Last week, O'Connor named the sixteen (16) returning members from the 2017 team to the 2018 roster. LouCity will not exercise options on defender Sean Reynolds and goalkeeper Micah Bledsoe, and defender Tarek Morad and midfielder Guy Abend are out of contract.

WHAT: End of Season Press Conference

WHO: Head coach James O'Connor

WHEN: Monday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Slugger Field

For the latest news and notes, visit LouisvilleCityFC.com. For inquiries and requests, contact Scott Stewart, Louisville City FC Director of Public Relations & Media Relations, at sstewart@louisvillecityfc.com or by phone (cell) and (317) 966-3130.

