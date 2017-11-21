November 21, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Louisville City FC
News Release
LOUISVILLE - After bringing a first professional championship to the city of Louisville in over 30 years, Louisville City FC head coach James O'Connor will give his end of year thoughts to all media at the end of season press conference today, Monday, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. at Slugger Field. The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook and full video will be made available on LouCity.com in the following hours.
Last week, O'Connor named the sixteen (16) returning members from the 2017 team to the 2018 roster. LouCity will not exercise options on defender Sean Reynolds and goalkeeper Micah Bledsoe, and defender Tarek Morad and midfielder Guy Abend are out of contract.
WHAT: End of Season Press Conference
WHO: Head coach James O'Connor
WHEN: Monday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Slugger Field
For the latest news and notes, visit LouisvilleCityFC.com. For inquiries and requests, contact Scott Stewart, Louisville City FC Director of Public Relations
& Media Relations, at sstewart@louisvillecityfc.com or by phone (cell) and (317) 966-3130.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 21, 2017
- Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Briggs Wins 2017 USL Coach of the Year - Real Monarchs SLC
- Real Monarchs' Briggs Named Coach of the Year - USL
- Restrepo Led SAFC to Best Defensive Record and Most Shutouts in USL - San Antonio FC
- San Antonio's Restrepo Named Goalkeeper of the Year - USL
- SAN ANTONIO FC GOALKEEPER DIEGO RESTREPO NAMED USL GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR - San Antonio FC
- Head Coach James O'Connor to Address Media at End of Season - Louisville City FC
- FC CINCINNATI CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN UP DEFENSE WITH LASSO - FC Cincinnati