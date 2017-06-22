Hays Earns Double-A Call-Up

News Release

FREDERICK, MD -The Frederick Keys are pleased to announce that outfielder, Austin Hays, has been promoted to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. He becomes the fourth member of the Keys to earn a call-up this season, joining Stevie Wilkerson, Randolph Gassaway and Yermin Mercedes. It is the first time Hays has been moved up to the Eastern League.

Named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the second consecutive week (and the third time in the last five weeks) Hays, 21, batted .387 (12-for-31) with four home runs, eight RBIs, three doubles and seven runs scored. This included a 5-for-5 performance against Lynchburg last Sunday where he hit two home runs, recorded six RBIs and scored four runs while coming up a triple shy of the cycle. The five hits and six RBIs were career-highs.

Named a Carolina League midseason all-star, Hays ended his tenure with the Keys on an eight-game hitting streak. In 64 games, he batted .328 with 16 home runs, 41 RBIs, three triples, 15 doubles and 42 runs scored to go with a .592 slugging percentage. Hays is currently fourth in Minor League Baseball in total bases (155) while he exits as the CL leader in hits (86). Additionally, the Keys leadoff man was second in hitting, home runs and slugging as well as third in extra-base hits (34).

Hays entered the 2017 season ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Orioles system by Baseball America and is regarded as the "best athlete" according to the publication's best tools survey.

He was drafted by the Orioles in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Jacksonville University. There, Hays led the Atlantic Sun with 16 home runs in 2016 and ranked in the top 25 in the nation in homers and slugging percentage (.655).

The Keys kickoff their second-half in Lynchburg on Thursday night at City Stadium. Left-hander Keegan Akin (5-4, 4.55) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by right-hander Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m and can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio App.

Frederick returns to Nymeo Field on Monday, June 26 when the team kicks off an eight-game homestand beginning with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Highlights include Keyote's Birthday on June 30, Caddyshack Night on Saturday, July 1 with an appearance by Michael O'Keefe (aka Danny Noonan) as well as four fireworks shows. For ticket information, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. In 2016, the Keys received the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for Carolina League after pacing the league in attendance for the fifth consecutive season. During that stretch, Frederick has also led all of Advanced-A baseball in attendance. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com. www.FrederickKeys.com- [Kyle Signature]

