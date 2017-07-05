Hayes to Compete in 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- First baseman Danny Hayes, who is currently leading the Charlotte Knights in home runs this season with 15, will compete in the 2017 Triple-A Baseball Home Run Derby presented by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Monday, July 10th in Tacoma, WA. Two days ago (Monday, July 3rd), Hayes was selected to represent the Knights as a 2017 International League All-Star. The 30th annual Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 12th in Tacoma, WA.

Hayes, 26, is hitting .239 (67-for-280) with 35 runs scored, 13 doubles, 15 home runs, and 49 RBIs in 78 games this season with the Knights. The 6'4" slugger currently leads the International League in grand slams with three and is tied for sixth in both home runs and RBIs. Last season with the Knights, the California native hit 10 home runs with 42 RBIs in 55 games.

For his career, Hayes has mashed 48 home runs over parts of five seasons in the minors. Currently, his 15-home run total is a single-season high.

Hayes is the first Knights player since 2015 to participate in the Triple-A All-Star Home Run Derby and the club's sixth overall. Matt Davidson, who is currently a member of the Chicago White Sox, represented the Knights at the 2015 edition in Omaha, NE. Other Knights to take part in the event over the years include Jim Thome (1993), Russ Morman (1997), Dayan Viciedo (2011), and Dan Johnson (2012).

Richie Shaffer, a product of Providence High School in Charlotte, NC, will also take part in the annual Home Run Derby. Shaffer will join Hayes and Pawtucket's Bryce Brentz on the International League squad. The Pacific Coast League squad will feature Renato Nunez (Nashville), Dan Vogelbach (Tacoma), and Christian Walker (Reno).

