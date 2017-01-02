Havoc Sign Former Cottonmouth While Nowakowski Heads to the ECHL

January 2, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL- The Havoc and head coach Glenn Detulleo announced today the team has signed defenseman Andy Willigar while Dylan Nowakowski becomes latest call-up to ECHL.

Willigar spent the last three years with the Columbus Cottonmouths registering 16 goals and 35 assists in 155 games. The Innisfail, Alta. native becomes the fifth member of the Havoc to spend his collegiate career at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. The 29-year-old played in 82 games for the Ooks from 2010-2013 scoring 23 goals and notching 47 assists. Willigar reunites with Michael Piluso, Tyler French and Scott Fellnermayr from their time at NAIT. Forward Jordan Wood became an Ook following Willigar's last collegiate season.

Willigar will make his first appearance of the season under head coach Glenn Detulleo on Thursday against his former team in a return to Georgia.

Nowakowski becomes the third member of the Havoc to be called up to the ECHL. He will join the Cincinnati Cyclones after 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 games played for Huntsville. The Calgary, Alta.

native has points in three of his last four after seeing his season-high seven-game point streak fall in the 4-2 win against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on December 17th. During the streak Nowakowski tallied six goals and four assists. The 25-year-old was first amongst rookies and second overall in the league in points while maintaining the best plus/minus record and tallying the most shot amongst any individual player in the SPHL.

In other transaction news, coach Detulleo announced today that forward Scott Fellnermayr has been activated from the injured reserve while John Lidgett heads back to the IR.

Next Home Game Huntsville will return home to play in front of the best fans in the SPHL on January 13th for Slasher Night.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

