Havoc Shown Story Behind Melissa George Night

HUNTSVILLE, AL- Prior to this Saturday's Melissa George Night game against the Mississippi RiverKings, the Havoc visited the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Huntsville Hospital.

"It's very special," said Christian Powers. "We wake up every day and are very blessed for what we do and when you come here and see these babies fighting for their lives it puts everything into perspective." Chris George, former Huntsville hockey player and father to Melissa, greeted the team with the heartfelt story of Melissa and how donations and support from the community have turned the care center around in recent years to help provide the necessary resources to save lives. Players, wearing their special Melissa George jerseys, walked around the unit taking a vested interest in care provided for babies in the NICU.

"The money we raise on Saturday goes right back to the foundation and this facility," said Tyler Steel.

"We see where the money goes and it makes you want to play harder and help out as much as you can for these babies and their families."

Players were also given an opportunity to see what NICU parents go through when they met baby Olivia, who was sleeping peacefully, with mom, dad and her older brother by her side. After hearing their story, players astonished by the family's strength, saw the smile on mom's face after the doctor mentioned that baby Olivia was eating and breathing with help from the equipment at the hospital.

"I am one of the younger guys on the team that is already married," said Steel. "You always talk about wanting to have kids and when the time comes have healthy kids but knowing that if something does happen that there are facilities like this to help families is amazing."

Stuart Stefan and Jordan Wood are just a few of the players who visit the NICU every week. Those players along with the rest of the team understand more than ever the importance of donning that pink and baby blue sweater this Saturday. All the jerseys worn will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. For more information and tickets, contact the Havoc front office at 256-518-6160.

