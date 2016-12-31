Havoc Score Early and Often in the 6-3 Victory

HUNTSVILLE, AL- The Havoc score four in the first period with newcomer Eric Witzel registering a big night in the 6-3 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts in front of a sell-out crowd at the Von Braun Center.

"We talked about wanting to have a good start and that first period was excellent," said head coach Glenn Detulleo. "Any time you can score four in the opening frame it's going to set the table for a good game." Huntsville kicked off the scoring with their fastest goal to start the game as Jordan Wood put home an unassisted goal :22 seconds into the opening frame. For the Surrey, B.C. native the goal was his eighth of the year and third at home.

After Evansville tied the game just a few minutes later, the Havoc forced their way back while regaining the one-goal lead at 5:48. Tyler French saw a pass from Ben Kramer and put it home for his fourth of the year. Picking up his first of three assists on the night was Witzel; who signed a three-game contract this morning.

"First period has been the make or break period for us and when we have the production like we had tonight, and be able to take the game to the opponent we are successful and that's the mentality that we go in with every night," said French.

The pairing of French and Witzel continued their offensive power less than two minutes later with Tyler picking up his first multi-goal game of the year while Eric received the assist along with Christian Powers.

A few minutes later, Chad Bennett decided he wanted to get in the fold as well while scoring his first of the season at 10:56 into the opening frame with assists coming to Nolan Kaiser and Witzel.

"When you play with the guys that are as good as the guys I was paired up with it makes your job so much easier," said Witzel. "You just work hard and give them the puck and they will put it in the back of the net." With a 4-1 lead heading into the second period, Wood registered his second of the game halfway through the frame. The rookie saw his second multi-goal game of the season with assists coming to Michael Piluso and John Clewlow.

In the third, the Thunderbolts stormed back scoring two thirty-eight seconds apart from each other with goals at 5:31 and 6:09 respectively.

But the Havoc kept their ground and notched their sixth and final goal of the evening thirty-three seconds after Evansville registered their third of the night. Piliuso picked up his first goal in five games at 6:42 with assists to Stuart Stefan and Clewlow.

The victory marks the fifth straight win for the Havoc and now have points in 10 straight. The win ties this year's previous milestone and now have points in nine straight, third most in team history.

"Evansville found their game late and they will be better tomorrow," said coach Detulleo. "They are a good time and it will be an exciting one Saturday." Memorable Moments Tyler French and Jordan Wood both with multi-goal games tonight now have three goals each at the Von Braun Center. The team is 4-0 when French scores a goal while Huntsville is now 6-2 when Wood hits the back of the net.

Help from the backend as Nolan Kaiser now has points in two straight since returning from his first call- up to the ECHL earlier this week. Meanwhile, Stuart Stefan now has points in three straight and six of last seven.

Quietly making a mark in the first half of the season, Christian Powers, who registered an assist tonight now has points in three of last four and six of last nine.

The game's first goal :22 seconds into the opening frame is the fastest goal scored this season by the Havoc and missed the franchise record by thirteen seconds.

The four-goal first period marks the second time this year Huntsville has scored four in a period, and the first time in the opening frame.

You must go back to game one of the season when the Havoc scored four in the second period in Peoria to eventually grab a 6-1 win to witness their last six-goal outing. In fact, the 10/21 outing saw Huntsville score four in 14:37 of hockey where tonight saw the Havoc score four in 10:34 of action.

Tonight's production marks the third-time Huntsville has registered six in a game. The franchise record is 10.

Next Game Huntsville will wrap up the back-to-back home-and-home weekend with Evansville Saturday night this time traveling to Indiana. For all the action catch the Voice of the Havoc Will Wodka provide the call on SPHL Live and the Official Huntsville Mixlr Radio Network.

Next Home Game The Havoc will return home on January 13th for Flasher night and Fantastic Friday with WZDX Fox 54. Dress up as your favorite horror movie character for a chance to win a prize while the team dons special spooky jerseys. For more information and tickets contact the Havoc Front Office at 256-518- 6160.

New Huntsville Havoc App Download the new Havoc app now for iOS or Android here and begin earning Havoc Rewards points now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section of your new app.

