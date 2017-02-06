Havoc Head Back to Georgia

HUNTSVILLE, AL- The Havoc look to get back to winning ways with two games on the weekend in two different cities.

Friday, Feb. 10th at Columbus 6:35 p.m.CT

Saturday, Feb. 11th vs.Mississippi 7 p.m. CT

Weekend Recap After seeing their game postponed Friday, Huntsville took on the Macon Mayhem Saturday night in Georgia. The Havoc stared down a two-goal deficit in the third before scoring two less than a minute apart from each other. The comeback fell just short as Macon wound up with the 3-2 overtime win. The game marked just the ninth time this season Huntsville trailed after two and the second time the team came back in the third to force overtime. Saturday's action marked the fifth time the Havoc have gone past regulation; the least amount of times by one team in the league.

Huntsville remains over .500 in one-goal games this season after playing in their 13th over the weekend.

The team is 7-4-1-1 during the 2016-17 season with two of their last three decided by a goal.

Tyler French notched his fourth multi-assist game of the season and second in his last five games, while Sy Nutkevitch recorded a helper of his own for the second straight game.

Vs. Columbus Huntsville will begin the weekend with their second trip in as many weeks in Georgia; this time to take on the Columbus Cottonmouths. The Havoc will travel to the "Snake Pit" one more time this season on February 18th.

The Havoc are 4-0 against the Cottonmouths this season and winners of six of their last seven games in Columbus dating back to March 27th, 2015. During the stretch, Huntsville registered four or more goals five times.

Huntsville, who has power play goals in seven of their last nine, have registered a special teams goal in three of the first four meetings this season against Columbus. The Havoc have not given up a power play goal to the Cottonmouths thus far in the season series. The team has given up two or less man-advantage opportunities in three of the last four games against the snakes.

The goaltending tandem of Adam Courchaine and Tyler Steel have combined for four shutouts on the season, the most by any team in the league, including two against the Cottonmouths. The two netminders have combined to register 101 saves on 104 shots faced in the first four games of a seven- game season series between the two clubs.

Huntsville, who has not given up a third-period goal in four of their last five games overall, have not surrendered a final frame goal to Columbus in five straight dating back to March 18th, 2016.

Friday's action marks the first of three meetings between the two teams during the month of February.

The seven-game season series will wrap up Friday, February 24th for Huntsville's Guns and Hoses night.

The team will show their appreciation to the local police and firefighters in the area with specialty jerseys.

Columbus, who are winners of two straight and three of their last five, will take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers Tuesday night before seeing the Havoc.

Vs. Mississippi Saturday the Havoc will return home to take on the Mississippi RiverKings for the final time at the Von Braun Center this season. Huntsville is 2-1-0-1 this season against Mississippi and 11-10-2-0 lifetime against the RiverKings on Pharmacy First ice.

The Havoc have won four while registering a least a point in the standings in five of the last six games at home against the RiverKings dating back to December 3rd, 2015.

Three of the last five games between the two clubs have been decided by a goal. This season, Mississippi has seen the second-most one-goal games while Huntsville has been involved in the second least amount of games decided by a goal.

Huntsville has not given up more than 25 shots on net in two of the four meetings against Mississippi this season, including a 19-shot game for the RiverKings; the least amount given up by the Havoc in a game this season. The team has given up less than 10 shots in six of the last seven regulation periods overall.

The Havoc, who have yet to see a home game tied after the first period this season, have gone to the locker room tied after one in two and tied after two in one against the RiverKings this season.

The matchup against Mississippi marks the 15th Saturday for Huntsville on the season. The team currently holds a 10-3-1 record in Saturday games.

Mississippi, who has played the most games by one team in the league thus far, will play a three-game in five-night set starting Tuesday with a home game against Macon.

Saturday's tilt will mark the 11th annual Melissa George Night for Huntsville. The Havoc will show their support to the George family with specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the auction will support the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund. For more information and tickets contact the Havoc Front Office at 256-518-6160.

Catch Havoc games on SPHL Live and on the official Huntsville Mixlr Radio Network all season long with Friday's action kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT, while the "Voice of the Havoc" Will Wodka provides the call.

Catch Will for his weekly appearance on WKAC Sports 1080 AM every Saturday morning at 10:15 a.m.

as he joins Tim Lambert and the gang on the Applebee's Tailgate Talk.

Broadcast Information Download the new Havoc app now for iOS or Android here and begin earning Havoc Rewards points now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section of our new app.

