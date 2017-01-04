Havoc Goaltender Tyler Steel Awarded Bauer Player of the Month

January 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL- The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today the league has awarded Huntsville Havoc goaltender Tyler Steel Bauer Player of the Month for his overall performance in December.

"Coach just told me on the ice and it feels great," said Steel. "The team is hot and I have to give credit to them because without my teammates I would not be recognized." Steel started 70% of Huntsville's games during the month finishing with a 6-0 record while seeing 386:48 minutes of action. The Vernon, B.C. native stopped 226 of 239 shots faced for a .946 save percentage and averaging 2.02 goals per game. Steel gave up two or less in four while recording a shutout on December 27th against the Columbus Cottonmouths; marking his second of the season.

The 54 save performance on December 23rd against the Mississippi RiverKings highlighted the month for the netminder. Steel set a franchise record that night for most saves in a game while setting a season- high one frame; 22. The 23-year-old was awarded Bauer Player of the Week for his outing two weeks ago.

"The more games you play the better you feel," said the Havoc netminder. "You get into a routine and especially when you are playing well you gain confidence every time you hit the ice."

Steel leads the league in wins and shutouts this season while recording the second-best save percentage, .935, through 23 games. The 6-foot-2 goaltender is fourth in the league in saves at 388 but has appeared in six fewer games than Columbus Cottonmouths goaltender Brandon Jaeger who sits in first at 494.

The Havoc will take on the Columbus Cottonmouths Thursday with all the action featured on SPHL Live and the Official Huntsville Havoc Mixlr Radio Network starting at 6:30 CT from the "Snake Pit" in Georgia.

Next Home Game Huntsville will return home to play in front of the best fans in the SPHL on January 13th for Slasher Night. The team will once again partner up with WZDX Fox 54 for another Fantastic Friday. Dress up as your favorite horror character for a chance to win a prize at the game. The Havoc will try their best to scare the Evansville Thunderbolts with special jerseys of their own which will be auctioned off after the game. For more information and tickets contact the Havoc Front Office at 256-518-6160.

New Huntsville Havoc App Download the new Havoc app now for iOS or Android here and begin earning Havoc Rewards points now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section of your new app.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.