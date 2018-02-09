Havoc Drop a Tight One to Knoxville 2-1

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears fought a defensive battle through most of Friday night's game at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, but a momentary lapse on special teams doomed the Havoc as they dropped a tight game to Knoxville 2-1.

"Tonight was a heartbreaker," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. 'We competed really hard and deserved a better fate."

Huntsville's loss drops them to fifth place in the SPHL and moves Knoxville up to third in the standings.

Both defenses stepped up with strong performances from the start. The Ice Bears (21-11-4) finally got on the board first with 5:34 left in the first period when Eliot Grauer scored an unassisted goal.

The lamp would stay dark for both teams for the middle frame and Huntsville's Justin Fox provided new life for the Havoc (20-12-4) by scoring six minutes into the third period. Sy Nutkevitch and Peter Sikalis provided the assists. It was the second goal in as many nights for Fox.

The back and forth continued with neither side cracking, until Huntsville's Andy Willigar was booked for interference. During the ensuing powerplay, Knoxville's Marcus Ortiz put the Ice Bears on top 2-1 with six and a half minutes remaining.

Huntsville turned up the heat on Knoxville goalkeeper Zoltan Hetenyi during the third period, putting 22 shots on goal. It matched the highest number of shots in a single period for the Havoc this season. They also took 22 shots in the third period of a 6-5 loss to Knoxville on Jan. 5. In Friday night's game, the Havoc put 41 total shots on target.

Keegan Asmundson was valiant between the pipes for Huntsville, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

This is the fifth time this season the Havoc have only scored one goal in a game, all losses.

The teams each had four attempts at the powerplay during the game. Huntsville even had the man advantage twice in the final six minutes, but Knoxville was the team to capitalize on the powerplay in the third, providing the 2-1 final.

The Havoc are back at home Saturday, Feb. 10 for a special 3 p.m. matinee against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. It will be the last regular season meeting between these two teams. We will celebrate Mardi Gras during the game with Hurricane drink specials and bowls of seafood jambalaya, brought to you by 104.3 WZYP.

