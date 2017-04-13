Havoc Best RiverKings 4-2 in Game One of Playoffs

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Huntsville Havoc (35-16-6) bested the Mississippi RiverKings (32-21-3) 4-2 in Game 1 of the President's Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night in Southaven.

In a scoreless first period, RiverKing goalie Brad Barone stopped 11 shots from the Huntsville while Havoc goalie Tyler Steel diverted all 22 shots from Mississippi.

Both teams picked up their offense in the second period. Early in the period, Scott Fellnermayr notched a goal to put Huntsville up 1-0. Yet five minutes later, the RiverKings answered with a greasy goal from Robert Lindores to knot the game up at one a piece.

Later in the period, Jordan Wood of Huntsville launched a shot below the cross bar from the point to put the Havoc in the lead 2-1.

Thirty-two seconds into the third period, Justin Tateson scored on a shot from the point to put the Havoc up 3-1. Later, forward Dillan Fox of the RiverKings found the net on a power play with the help of Ryan Marcuz and Mike Moran. In the final seconds of the game, Sy Nutkevitch ensured the Huntsville victory with an open net goal.

Brad Barone took the loss in game one of a three game series by stopping 25 of 29 shots, while Tyler Steel of Huntsville earned the victory by diverting 43 of 45 shots.

Forwards Robert Lindores and Dillan Fox notch a goal a piece in first game of the SPHL playoffs against the Huntsville Havoc. - © Kori LaVire

The Mississippi RiverKings look to stay alive in the President's Cup Playoffs in game two against the Havoc in Huntsville on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The RiverKings will play game three in Huntsville on Saturday night if neccesary.

Fans with questions about tickets can call 662-342-1755 or visit riverkings.com for more information.

