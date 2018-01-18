Have Fang & Whiffer Deliver on Valentine\\"s Day to Your Child

News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - If you are looking to do something different and special for your child this Valentine's Day, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have that something for you! Team mascots Fang and Whiffer are ready to deliver special Timber Rattlers-themed Valentine's Day packages on Wednesday, February 14 between 8:00am and 4:00pm. There are limited quantities available so make your reservations now.

If you order a Lil' Rattler Valentine Package from the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office, our dynamic duo will bring your child a Valentine treat and a 2018 Kids' Crew Membership! The Timber Rattlers Kids' Crew is presented by Funset Boulevard and Jack's Pizza.

The Kids' Crew membership includes:

- Official Kids' Crew T-Shirt

- Official Kids' Crew Baseball

- Official Kids' Crew Drawstring Backpack

- Membership Card with Lanyard

- 15% Discount in the Snake Pit Team Store

- Ten reserved Seat Vouchers Good for Free Admission to all Sunday Home Games this season

- An exclusive in-season lunch party with Timber Rattlers Players

Each package is available for $40. The delivery area is from Green Bay in the north to Oshkosh in the south. HURRY! There are a limited number of deliveries.

To make your reservation, contact the Neuroscience Group Field Box Office in person or by calling 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152. The deadline to order a package is Monday, February 5 at 4:00pm.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2018 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 5. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 7 at 4:05pm against the Beloit Snappers.

Full season, partial season, and group ticket packages are currently available for the 2018 season. Tickets packages are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person.

Individual game tickets for the 2018 season go on sale Saturday, March 10. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

