Haunted House at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Fear The Legend Haunted House Whitaker Bank Ballpark Select Dates September 29th - October 31st Sunday & Thursday 8pm-10pm Friday & Saturday 8pm-12am

The Legends and Wicked World Scaregrounds have teamed up to bring 'Fear The Legend' to Lexington! Whitaker Bank Ballpark has been transformed into a haunted house for fans to enjoy this Halloween season now through October 31st. Fear The Legend has one attraction down each concourse: Nightmare Hotel and Monster League. Fans can take in both attractions for $20 cash or card. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.

Whitaker Bank Ballpark

