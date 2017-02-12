Hat-Trick for Acciari Leads Providence to 4-1 Win

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday 4-1 in their first of five straight home games at the Dunk. Noel Acciari netted the first hat-trick of the season for the P-Bruins, who also got a goal from Tommy Cross while Malcolm Subban earned the start between the pipes.

Providence was held without a shot for nearly 10 minutes to start the game, but the team took advantage of a power play at 13:03 to open up the scoring. Wayne Simpson skated up to the left hash and sent a pass to the point for a waiting Cross. His wrist-shot went by Reto Berra for his career-best ninth goal of the season as the P-Bruins entered the break up 1-0.

Acciari gave the P-Bruins some breathing room in the second, scoring two goals in the period less than four minutes apart. His first came on a rebound at 7:51 as he corralled the puck to the right of the crease after an Anton Blidh slapper was initially saved. His second came at 11:41 thanks to a deflection. Chris Casto sent a pass across the blue line to Ben Marshall at the right point. Marshall fired a one-timer that got a piece of Acciari's stick on its way to the back of the net. His third goal of the season sent Providence into the second intermission up 3-0.

Springfield tried to respond at 6:24 when Mike Downing sent a wrist-shot through traffic to the top right corner of the net for his second goal of the season. Jayce Hawryluk and Dylan McIlrath picked up assists on the goal that made things 3-1 Bruins. The Thunderbirds played without their goaltender for the final 2:30 of the game, but couldn't get anything by Subban. Acciari took a loose puck at the blue line with just six seconds left and found the empty to earn his first career hat-trick as the P-Bruins won 4-1.

Subban stopped 28 of 29 shots while Berra stopped 26 of 29. Providence was 1-8 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday, when they take on the Hershey Bears for a 7:05 pm faceoff at the Dunk.

