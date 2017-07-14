Hart Homer in Ninth Pushes Bullfrogs over Rafters

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In the last meeting between Green Bay (14-30) and Wisconsin Rapids (32-12) at Witter Field, the Bullfrogs used Ben Hart's two-run home run in the ninth inning to secure a 4-2 win and the first win in the season series. Wisconsin Rapids was only able to muster three hits against Bullfrog pitching and left nine men on base to fall to 5-3 in the second half.

The Rafters scored first in the battle between South Division foes, opening the scoring in the second. A bases loaded walk of Sunny Rivera plated Jacson McGowan who walked to lead off the inning. An inning-ending double play put out the threat for Wisconsin Rapids, but carried a 1-0 lead after two.

Wisconsin Rapids added to their lead in the fifth, with a Bryson Stott RBI single scoring Charlie McConnell from second base. Stott's 29th RBI on the season gave Rapids a 2-0 lead after five full innings from Witter Field.

Green Bay tied the game at two in the sixth inning, taking advantage of a Rafter miscue in the outfield. With one out and a runner on third, a high fly ball was lost in the lights and resulted in a double to put runners on second and third. Riley Smith delivered a two-RBI single with two outs in the frame to even the score.

Ben Hart gave the Bullfrogs their first lead of the game in the ninth, blasting a two-out, two-run home run to left off Cameron Busby (1-1). The go-ahead runs would prove to be the deciding factor in the game, with the final score of 4-2 in favor of Green Bay.

Neither starter earned a decision, but both Quinn DiPasquale for Wisconsin Rapids and Green Bay's Matt Goytia delivered quality starts for their clubs. Nick Parr (1-4) earned the win, tossing two hitless innings, and Darren Kelly closed the door in the ninth for the save.

Wisconsin Rapids heads to Green Bay tomorrow to take on the Bullfrogs for the final time in the 2017 regular season. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. for Friday's contest, with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on AM 1320 WFHR and WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network.

