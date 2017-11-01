Harrison Delbridge Earns Defensive Player of the Year Nod

News Release

HARRISON DELBRIDGE RECEIVES TEAM DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOD

CINCINNATI, OH --- Harrison Delbridge was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Delbridge was an anchor on the team's defensive unit, starting in 30 games and recording 2,697 minutes played. The Australian native led the team with 137 clearances and 120 interceptions. Voted to the USL Team of the Week after contributing a goal in FCC's road win at Louisville City FC, Delbridge was the lone player to start in all six U.S. Open Cup matches. Offensively, Delbridge totaled three goals and three assists in the regular season.

Kenney Walker was announced as the team MVP with Danni König and Djiby coming away with co-Offensive Player of the Year honors. The Most Improved Player will be announced Thursday with the C incinnatus Award, given to the player who demonstrates outstanding leadership, service to the greater good, civic virtue, lack of personal ambition and modesty - traits associated with the Roman leader - to be unveiled Friday.

