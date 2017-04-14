Harrisburg City Islanders Welcome Back Pedro Ribeiro in 2017

News Release

Harrisburg, PA - The Harrisburg City Islanders are pleased to welcome Pedro Ribeiro back in 2017. The midfielder represented the Islanders briefly during their last USL championship run in 2014.

"I'm extremely happy to have the opportunity to be a part of the 2017 team," said Ribeiro. "I was with the team in 2014 and it was a great ride all the way to the championship."

Prior to joining the City Islanders in 2017, Ribeiro made 21 appearances for Orlando City SC. He was with the Florida team for two seasons and notched two goals and two assists.

Ribeiro made 9 appearances for the Philadelphia Union in 2014 before signing with Orlando City SC. At the time, the Union served as the Islanders' MLS-affiliate and loaned Ribeiro to the Islanders for numerous matches. His time in Harrisburg was highlighted by 4 goals. With Philadelphia, Ribeiro scored two goals and started in 3 of his 9 appearances.

In 2017, the Brazilian footballer brings professional experience, familiarity with the club, and a skill set that makes him dangerous in both the forward and midfield positions.

"Pedro is a good signing for us," stated Head Coach Bill Becher. "He spent some time here on loan in 2014 and did very well with us. We feel fortunate to have him and believe he's a great addition to our attack."

"I am looking for a fresh start with the great group of guys that we have, the coaching staff and front office," said Ribeiro. "I expect great things from this team. We have a very deep squad in every single position."

See Ribeiro in 2017 at FNB Field!

Purchase your discounted Home Opener tickets TODAY!

