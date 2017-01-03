Harrisburg City Islanders Kicks off 2017 with New Staff Members

Harrisburg, PA- The Harrisburg City Islanders have announced today three new additions to the professional soccer club. Madeline Williams, Erica Maxwell, and Jessica Charlton are expected to execute marketing initiatives, boost fan engagement, and oversee the organizations creative direction, respectively.

Madeline Williams - Madeline Williams has been named the Communications and Marketing Manager for the Central Pennsylvania football club. Williams will oversee all communications and marketing operations such as planning and executing the club's season marketing plan and various social media campaigns, and creating and disseminating materials for the media.

Prior to being hired by the Harrisburg City Islanders, Madeline worked as a Marketing and Media Relations intern with the club. She was responsible for writing various press releases, attending several team appearances, and helping to carry out numerous game day operations. She also worked as a staff writer for an independent newspaper in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

"During my internship, I became very familiar with the culture of this organization. It was a group of dedicated individuals who wanted to see the club grow, but who also knew how to have fun with their work. I wanted to be a part of that culture and help take the Islanders to the next level. I cannot wait to see what we do in 2017!" states Williams.

Madeline is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Communications Media.

Erica Maxwell - Erica Maxwell is the club's new Fan Development Manager. In this position, Maxwell will assume the responsibility of overseeing the management of ticket sales for the club, the organization's community engagement, and the development of business partnerships and fan relationships.

Erica joins the Harrisburg team with prior sports experience. Previously, she worked in minor league baseball with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs as their Corporate Partnership Coordinator, Box Office Manager, and worked in their Marketing Department. She also has ample experience as a cheerleading coach and freelance writer.

" As a Central PA native, becoming involved in a local team was something I really wanted to do!" Erica exclaims. "The opportunity to work in a field that I love while still being close to my small town roots is something I have been searching for, and I am so happy to have found a work home here with the Islanders." Erica is excited to help the team grow its local presence and become an integral part of the Harrisburg community.

Erica is a graduate of Millersville University with a B.S. in Communication Studies.

Jessica "Jess" Charlton - After using an outside associate for visual projects over the past year, the Islanders have decided to opt for an in-house creative administrator to develop and oversee all visual operations pertaining to the organization. Jess Charlton has adopted that role as the club's Creative Manager.

Jess spent the spring of 2016 in Perugia, Italy, where she aided in creating a Marketing and Communications Plan for an Umbrian winery. In the year prior, she worked as the Interim Executive Marketing Assistant for Manchester United Soccer Schools in England, UK.

During the 2014-15 soccer season, Jess was an intern in the Harrisburg City Islanders' Marketing and Graphic Design Department, where she adopted her graphic design skill. "The culture of the City Islanders is the best I have experienced thus far," stated Charlton. "I was more than happy to return after a year hiatus."

Jess is a senior at Lebanon Valley College and expects to graduate in Spring 2017 with a B.S. in Global Management and Marketing Communications.

The Harrisburg City Islanders head into their 14th USL season this Spring with their new staff members . You can reach the club's new personnel at the emails provided below, or by calling 717.441.GOAL (4625). Be sure to stay updated with club news by visiting the website www.cityislanders.com or following the club on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

