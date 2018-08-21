Harris Leads Offense to 8-4 Win over Salem-Keizer

The Boise Hawks (30-33, 9-16) defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (31-32, 11-14) in the first game of the three-game series. An 8-4 win over the Volcanoes, combined with a Eugene loss, puts the Hawks only three games back of the 2nd playoff spot.

Boise got it started in the first inning. After Willie Abreu drew a walk, Luke Morgan doubled to put runners on 2nd and 3rd base. Cade Harris came up and delivered an RBI-single to make it 1-0 Boise. It was just the start of a 3-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs-scored night for Harris. He now has back-to-back three hit games.

Willie MacIver came up next and on a groundball to 3rd base it scored Morgan to make it 2-0 Hawks. MacIver reached first on a throwing error by the third baseman Wander Franco. Trey Jacobs came up and he roped an RBI-single into the left-centerfield gap scoring MacIver and the Hawks led 3-0.

In the 2nd inning, Boise continued to score. A two-out single for Abreu, followed by a stolen base, put him on 2nd-base. Morgan picked up his 2nd-RBI of the night on a single to score Abreu and Boise led 4-0. Harris came up and blasted his 7th home run of the year to make it 6-0 Hawks.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Volcanoes got on the board with a sacrifice-fly from Dalton Combs to make the score 6-1 Hawks. In the 3rd inning, back-to-back home runs for Kyle McPherson and Aaron Bond made it just a 6-3 advantage for Boise.

Hawks starter Pearson McMahan went five-innings allowing three runs and striking out three.

In the 8th inning, Daniel Jipping added to the Boise lead with a two-run home run, his 8th of the season, and Boise took a commanding 8-3 lead.

After Eric Hepple worked a scoreless 8th inning, he ran into some trouble in the 9th. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Salem-Keizer. The Hawks brought Shelby Lackey into the game and despite allowing a sacrifice fly, he got two strikeouts to end the game and get Boise their 30th win of the season.

The Hawks will continue their annual 11-game road trip and play against the Volcanoes again tomorrow. First pitch will be at 7:35 p.m. MT on 101.5 KOOL-FM. The Hawks will return home on Wednesday, August 29th to take on the Hillsboro Hops. Get your tickets at BoiseHawks.com or call 208-322-5000.

