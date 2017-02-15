Harpur's Big Night Helps B-Sens over IceCaps 6-4

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Ben Harpur recorded a four-point night as the Binghamton Senators defeated the St. John's IceCaps 6-4 from Mile One Centre on Wednesday night.

Jack Rodewald gave the B-Sens a 1-0 lead early in the game as he skated into the offensive zone and went around a falling St. John's defender. Rodewald powered across the top of the crease and slid the puck around Yann Danis' left leg pad for his 15th goal of the season with assists from Alex Krushelnyski and Guillaume Lepine.

St John's tied the game after a Binghamton giveaway in its defensive end. Bobby Farnham forced a turnover at the top of the circles and spun a pass to Yannick Veilleux who slid the puck between the legs of goaltender Andrew Hammond to even the score at 9:36 of the first period. Assists were credited to Farnham and Anthony Camara on Veilleux's fifth of the year.

The game was tied for a few minutes before Max McCormick put the Senators back out in front. While on the power play, Mike Blunden took the puck along the left wall and sent a low shot on net that McCormick deflected by Danis for his 15th tally of the season. Blunden and Harpur were given the helpers at 12:40 of the opening frame. After one period, Binghamton held a 2-1 lead and outshot St. John's 16-10.

In the second period, the IceCaps tied the game once again. The puck took an odd bounce off the shin guards of Chris Carlisle and right on the stick of Charles Hudon in the left wing circle. Hudon lifted the puck over the right shoulder of Hammond for his 17th of the year at 4:26 with assists from Ryan Johnston and Joel Hanley to even the score at two.

Binghamton's power play came through again to take the lead once again shortly after the IceCaps tied it. Harpur let a shot fly that was blocked and went right to Akeson. He took advantage of the defender down on the ice and sailed a shot through traffic that Nick Paul deflected just under the bar for his seventh of the year. Harpur and Akeson collected assists on Paul's power-play strike for a 3-2 lead.

Akeson and Varone paired up to give the B-Sens a 4-2 lead late in the middle period on an odd-man rush. Akeson moved around the sliding defender and fed Varone wide open in front of the net who tapped in his 13th of the year with 2:56 to go with assists from Akeson and Blunden. After two periods, the B-Sens held a 4-2 advantage and outshot the IceCaps 26-22 through 40 minutes.

Just 19 seconds into the final period, Jason Akeson moved into the offensive zone and cut across the top of the circles letting a shot go over the left shoulder of Danis for a 5-2 lead. Akeson's goal was his eighth of the year with assists from Varone and Harpur.

A bounce off the top of the glass behind Hammond's net helped the IceCaps pull back within two goals at 5:51 of the third. The shot by Stefan Matteau was deflected and sailed off the top of the glass and landed on the cross bar behind Hammond. Akeson tried to get back but the puck rolled over the line for Matteau's eighth of the year and Binghamton's lead was cut to 5-3.

St. John's pulled within a goal with the net empty and the extra skater on the ice late in the game. After a shot from the point was stopped by Hammond, Daniel Carr pushed in the rebound to make it a one-goal game.

In the end, Mike Blunden added an empty-net goal and the B-Sens sealed a 6-4 win over the IceCaps. Hammond stopped 31 for the win while Danis put aside 27 in the loss. Harpur capped off a four-point night, all of which were assists.

