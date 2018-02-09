Harper Signs with Sox

February 9, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Marysville Gold Sox News Release





MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox have signed Tanner Harper to play for the summer season. "We're excited to have Tanner here during the 2018 season. We're extremely pleased with the talent that Coach Pfatenhauer is sending us from his first class program," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Harper is a catcher coming to the team from Dixie State University. The sophomore is currently majoring in Finance and has been playing baseball since he was just 3 years old. During his high school career at Minico High School, he lettered all 4 years, was a 2-time All Conference selection at DH, and named the First-Team All-State Catcher. In addition to playing baseball, Harper lettered in football and earned the First Team All-State Honors as quarterback; he was also the Conference Player of the Year. At Dixie State, he had a .333 AVG.

Before each game, you can catch Tanner listening to music to pump himself up. "I just want to thank y'all beforehand for the support that you give us. We love and appreciate it all. Without y'all, the game wouldn't be the same," said Harper.

• Discuss this story on the Great West League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Great West League Stories from February 9, 2018

Harper Signs with Sox - Marysville Gold Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.