HarbourCats Sign Pac-12 Home Run Leader

News Release

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats have added some legitimate power to their 2017 roster, signing infielder and right-handed pitcher Andrew Vaughn of Cal Berkeley (NCAA Div. 1; Pac-12). The club has also signed incoming Cal Berkely outfielder Sam Cachola and University of Nevada right-handed pitchers Riley Ohl and Jake Jackson.

INF/RHP Andrew Vaughn, University of California, Freshman, Santa Rosa, CA, 5-11/205

OF Sam Cachola, University of California, Freshman-commit, Irvine, CA, 6/180

RHP Riley Ohl, University of Nevada, Freshman, Huntington Beach, CA, 6-6/185

RHP Jake Jackson, University of Nevada, Freshman-commit, Lake Forest, CA, 6-2/190

Andrew Vaughn has made an immediate impact as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2017, emerging as one of the premiere offensive threats in the Pac-12.

The powerful first baseman is a fixture in the middle of Cal's lineup, and leads the Pac-12 with eight home runs. Vaughn ranks fourth the Pac-12 with a .388 batting average and 27 RBIs and his 47 hits place him in a tie for second in the conference. Vaughn is Cal's team leader in each category.

Vaughn has also made eight appearances on the mound for the Golden Bears, posting a 1-0 record and a 4.91 ERA. In 7.1 innings, the right-hander has allowed eight hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts.

Sam Cachola is a highly regarded outfield recruit who will report to Cal Berkeley following the 2017 West Coast League season.

A senior at Northwood High School, Cachola has been named a 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All American, and California All Region Second Team. He also played quarterback on the football team at Northwood through his junior year.

Riley Ohl is an imposing right-hander who is having a strong freshman season at the University of Nevada and carries previous WCL experience having made four appearances including two starts for the Cowlitz Black Bears in 2016. As a freshman at Nevada this spring, is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA in nine appearances including five starts. The right-hander has recorded 18 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched.

Jake Jackson is an incoming freshman to Nevada for the fall of 2017. The right-handed pitcher is currently a senior at El Toro High School and has been named a 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American and California Region Honorable Mention.

The HarbourCats roster now stands at 37 players.

View roster here: http://harbourcats.com/team_categories/2017/

The HarbourCats open the 2017 WCL season on June 1 on the road against the WCL's newest team, the Port Angeles Lefties. Their home opener at Royal Athletic Park is June 5 when the Wenatchee AppleSox visit Victoria.

