HarbourCats First Canadian Sports Team to Accept CRYPTO CURRENCY

News Release

VICTORIA B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats are pleased to announce a ground-breaking business step, becoming the first sports team in Canada, and the West Coast League, to accept various forms of âCrypto Currency' for purchases of season tickets and corporate partnerships.

Bitcoin, Ethereum (endorsed by Microsoft), and Litecoin are three of the crypto currencies initially being accepted at the team office for payment of major packages by the team. The HarbourCats will look at adding additional forms of crypto currency payment as demand requires. Many local companies have partnered with the HarbourCats for years with packages involving season tickets, signage and promotions, and this is a step to stay in tune with the evolving processes involved with virtual payments.

Game-day ticket payments will be the next, and logical, move in accepting crypto currency, and will possibly be in place for the season, which starts with the home opener on June 1, with the Wenatchee AppleSox visiting Royal Athletic Park.

"This is something our GM, Brad Norris-Jones, has spent a lot of time looking into, and we're ready to work with this payment method for various partnerships," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "This is simply being with the times. It's an emerging method of doing business, and we're pleased to be among the leaders in the sports world on this. We are not afraid of new territory."

Currently, major sports franchises such as the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks of the NBA - the Mavericks are owned by well-known internet entrepreneur Mark Cuban - and famed soccer club Arsenal, are working with crypto currency.

"We are now able to accept crypto currency by working through our office, myself, Jim or (Assistant GM) Christian Stewart, as we expand our capacities and further connect with our partners," said Norris-Jones. "This will open up more opportunities for working with the HarbourCats, and hopefully also bring additional awareness to these currency markets."

As an example, sports wagering sites are now working with Bitcoin and other on-line currencies, showing the additional movements that crypto currency is making into money markets. It's slowly becoming a mainstream method of commerce, and one the HarbourCats intend to embrace into the future.

BLUE JAYS/MARINERS WEEKEND IN SEATTLE -- August long weekend The HarbourCats are also pleased to be teamed once again with Wilson's Transportation and Flight Centre to offer a three-game, three-day trip to Seattle to see the Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays (Aug 3-4-5).

GREAT TEACHERS CONTEST The HarbourCats continue to take nominations for the Great Teachers Contest, sponsored by Mayfair Optometric Clinic. Each month until May, the HarbourCats will select a teacher, whose class will be guests of Mayfair Optometric Clinic at the team's annual School Spirit Game - a day-game on June 7, slated for an 11am start.

