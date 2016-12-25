Happy Holidays from the Hounds
December 25, 2016 - United Soccer League (USL) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds News Release
~~~~~
Happy Holidays from the Hounds! ~~~~~
From our team to yours, wishing you all safe and happy holidays! ~~~~~ ~~~~~ ~~~~~
Media Contact ~~~~~
Anthony Meier Office: (412) 325-7229 | Cell: (267) 374-1461 Email: ameier@riverhounds.com ~~~~~ ~~~~~
~~~~~ Forward this email $$&a=1126764647976
This email was sent to by ameier@riverhounds.com.
Update Profile/Email Address a790a27
Instant removal with SafeUnsubscribe(TM) a790a27
Privacy Policy: ider
Online Marketing by Constant Contact(R) www.constantcontact.com
Pittsburgh Riverhounds | Highmark Stadium | 510 W. Station Square Drive | Pittsburgh | PA | 15219 ------=_Part_190169247_1276501101.1482681862737
@media only screen and (max-width:480px) {td[class~"mobile-hidden"] {display: none !important;}}@media only screen and (max-width:480px) {table[class~"HideInMobile"], img[class~"HideInMobile"], td[class~"HideInMobile"], span[class~"HideInMobile"] {display: none !important;}td[class~"FooterColumn"], table[class~"FooterColumn"], span[class~"FooterColumn"] {displayFrom our team to yours, wishing you all safe and happy holidays!
Happy Holidays from the Hounds!
From our team to yours, wishing you all safe and happy holidays!
Media Contact
Anthony Meier
Office: (412) 325-7229 | Cell: (267) 374-1461
Email: ameier@riverhounds.com
Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Highmark Stadium, 510 W. Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
SafeUnsubscribe™
Forward this email | Update Profile | About our service provider
Sent by ameier@riverhounds.com in collaboration with
Try it free today
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
United Soccer League Stories from December 25, 2016
- Happy Holidays from the Hounds - Pittsburgh Riverhounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.