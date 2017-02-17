Hanson Joins Wolves; Megan Returns

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that Greger Hanson has signed a professional tryout contract with the club. In addition, center Wade Megan has been returned to the Wolves on loan by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).

Hanson comes to Chicago from the Allen Americans (ECHL), where he leads the team in goals (29) and ranks second in team scoring (62). Hanson, who celebrates his 29th birthday today, also skated at the American Hockey League level earlier this season with the San Diego Gulls.

Over the course of his five-year North American professional career, Hanson has skated for nine teams across three leagues, including the defunct Central Hockey League.

Megan returns to the Wolves after skating in back-to-back games with the Blues on Feb. 15 and 16. Tied for the American Hockey League in goal-scoring with 23 tallies, the 26-year-old will look to continue his career-year in the AHL. Megan has set career-bests in points (45), goals and assists (22).

The Wolves face the Texas Stars for the first of back-to-back games Friday (Feb. 17) at HEB Center. Today's contest begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on The U Too. On Saturday (Feb. 18), the clubs face off at 7 p.m., and the game will be aired on CW50.

Chicago begins a six-game homestand on Wednesday (Feb. 22) against the Cleveland Monsters in a School-Day matinee. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com . For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

