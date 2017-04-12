Hansen Strikes out 9 in Front of Raucous Crowd

News Release

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Alec Hansen struck out nine, but the Kannapolis Intimidators (1-6) relinquished a three-run lead and lost to the Rome Braves (6-1) in the rubber match of the three-game set 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System in front of 2,556 school children on Education Day.

After going down in order in the first inning, the Intimidators managed lone runs in each of the next three innings to grab a 3-0 lead. Brandon Dulin walked to lead off the second inning, advanced to third on a double by Zach Remillard and scored on an RBI single from Grant Massey to make it 1-0.

In the third, Tyler Sullivan's leadoff infield single set the stage for Jameson Fisher two batters later who doubled him home to make it 2-0.

Then in the fourth, Antonio Rodriguez came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Sullivan making it 3-0, after leading off the inning with an infield single.

Meanwhile, Hansen completed five strong innings, allowing just one run and five hits while walking one and striking out five, but his lone run was surrendered in his final inning of work and began a stretch in which the Braves scored four unanswered runs to take the game. Hansen took a no decision.

Rome added two more in the seventh when an RBI single by Cristian Pache scored Marcus Mooney to make it 3-2. Moments later Kevin Josephina scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3.

In the top of the eighth, pinch runner Derian Cruz attempted a steal of third base and scored on a throwing error on the play putting the Braves in front 4-3.

As the comeback mounted, Rome's pen kept Kannapolis scoreless after the fourth inning as the unit combined for five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Both hits came in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Intimidators put the potential winning run on base, but came away without a run.

Bladimir Matos of Rome picked up the win tossing two hitless innings with four strikeouts. Ben Wright (0-1) of Kannapolis took the loss.

The Intimidators hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday night. Kannapolis meets the Hickory CrawDads in the first game of a four-game set in three days. Kannapolis sends to the mound RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 1.50 ERA) against Hickory's RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 6.75 ERA). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. The Intimidators return home on Thursday, April 20, to open a 4-game series in Kannapolis. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

