Handbid Named "Official Mobile Auction Provider" of the ECHL for the 2017-18 Season

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced that the League has partnered with Handbid as the "Official Mobile Auction Provider" of the ECHL. The Handbid platform will be used exclusively on all League-generated mobile jersey auctions, including the Marvel Super Hero program, 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and 2018 Kelly Cup Finals.

"Handbid allows our fans to not miss a minute of action on the ice by bidding on their favorite player's jersey right from the comfort of their seat," said ECHL Director of Marketing and Licensing,Todd Merton. "The best part of the Handbid app is that hockey fans all over the world now have the opportunity to participate in our jersey auctions in real time. We have seen first-hand the added excitement that a Handbid auction brings to the experience of our fans and we are very pleased to partner with a company at the forefront of mobile auction technology such as Handbid."

"Hanbid's mobile bidding platform has proven to drive greater engagement with less effort and superior results," said Handbid Founder/CEO Jeff Porter. "We are excited to bring Handbid to the ECHL and help their teams realize the same great results that our NHL and NBA partners have seen on our platform."

