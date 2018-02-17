Hammond Returns to Colorado

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Colorado Avalanche have recalled goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Belleville Senators.

In 18 games with Belleville, Hammond is 8-6-2 with a .900 save percentage and a 3.34 GAA. He last played for Belleville on Jan. 10.

Hammond is 27-14-6 in 55 NHL games, all with Ottawa. Hammond was traded to Colorado on Nov. 5 as part of the Ottawa Senators' acquisition of Matt Duchene but was loaned back to Belleville. This will be his fourth recall by Colorado since the trade.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.