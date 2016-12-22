Hall Of Fame Luncheon Sold Out

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the ECHL Hall of Fame Luncheon, to be held on Wednesday, January 18 at the Fort William Henry Hotel has sold out of seating.

The Hall of Fame Luncheon is a prelude event for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be held on January 18, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Tickets and ticket packages to the All Star Classic can purchased or by contacting Sean Driscoll with the Thunder at 518-480-3355 x319.

