Hagerstown Suns Announce 2017 Job Fair
January 31, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Baseball season is quickly approaching and the Hagerstown Suns are looking for part-time, game-day employees for the 2017 home schedule at Municipal Stadium.
The Suns will host job fairs on Wednesday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Municipal Stadium main office, located at 274 East Memorial Boulevard in Hagerstown.
Suns staff members will accept applications at the job fair for the following positions:
*Ticket sellers
*Ticket takers
*Fan service attendants
*Kids area workers
*Team store retailers
*Ushers
*Grounds crew
*Bat boys
*Concession workers
*Cleaners
Job seekers will be asked to fill out an application before receiving on-the-spot interviews. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.
"The Hagerstown Suns are looking for energetic, outgoing, and friendly staff to bring a fun and exciting atmosphere to Municipal Stadium in 2017," Suns general manager Travis Painter explained. "Having a good staff interacting with the fans brings a better experience and atmosphere to the entire ball park."
This season, the Suns return a talented team of Nationals prospects for 71 South Atlantic League games at Municipal Stadium. Opening Night is Thursday, April 6 with first pitch against the Asheville Tourists scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Season Tickets and 10-Game-Plans are now available for the 2017 season with discounts for seniors:
*Full Season Reserved: Regular - $540, Senior - $500
*Full Season Grandstand: Regular - $460, Senior - $420
*Full Season General Admission: Regular - $420, Senior - $375
*10-Game Reserved: Regular - $95, Senior - $85
*10-Game Grandstand: Regular - $80, Senior - $70
*10-Game General Admission: Regular - $70, Senior - $65
Book your group outing with the Suns for 2017, with prices as low as $7 a ticket for groups of 10 or more.
To purchase tickets or learn more about Suns ticket plans for the 2017 season, call 301-791-6266 or visit www.hagerstownsuns.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
South Atlantic League Stories from January 31, 2017
- Hagerstown Suns Announce 2017 Job Fair - Hagerstown Suns
- Crawdads Valentine's Day Package - Hickory Crawdads
- RiverDogs Hire Bailey Linderman as Riley Park Club Events Manager - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.