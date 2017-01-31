Hagerstown Suns Announce 2017 Job Fair

January 31, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Baseball season is quickly approaching and the Hagerstown Suns are looking for part-time, game-day employees for the 2017 home schedule at Municipal Stadium.

The Suns will host job fairs on Wednesday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Municipal Stadium main office, located at 274 East Memorial Boulevard in Hagerstown.

Suns staff members will accept applications at the job fair for the following positions:

*Ticket sellers

*Ticket takers

*Fan service attendants

*Kids area workers

*Team store retailers

*Ushers

*Grounds crew

*Bat boys

*Concession workers

*Cleaners

Job seekers will be asked to fill out an application before receiving on-the-spot interviews. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

"The Hagerstown Suns are looking for energetic, outgoing, and friendly staff to bring a fun and exciting atmosphere to Municipal Stadium in 2017," Suns general manager Travis Painter explained. "Having a good staff interacting with the fans brings a better experience and atmosphere to the entire ball park."

This season, the Suns return a talented team of Nationals prospects for 71 South Atlantic League games at Municipal Stadium. Opening Night is Thursday, April 6 with first pitch against the Asheville Tourists scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Season Tickets and 10-Game-Plans are now available for the 2017 season with discounts for seniors:

*Full Season Reserved: Regular - $540, Senior - $500

*Full Season Grandstand: Regular - $460, Senior - $420

*Full Season General Admission: Regular - $420, Senior - $375

*10-Game Reserved: Regular - $95, Senior - $85

*10-Game Grandstand: Regular - $80, Senior - $70

*10-Game General Admission: Regular - $70, Senior - $65

Book your group outing with the Suns for 2017, with prices as low as $7 a ticket for groups of 10 or more.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Suns ticket plans for the 2017 season, call 301-791-6266 or visit www.hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.