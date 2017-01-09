Hagerstown Suns Announce 2017 Game Times

January 9, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Hagerstown Suns are pleased to announce their 2017 game times in the South Atlantic League, including 71 home games at historic Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 6 with first pitch against the Asheville Tourists scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Suns begin their 2017 campaign on a seven-game home stand featuring a four-game weekend tilt with the Tourists, followed by three more home games against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The Suns are upgrading their game day experience at Municipal Stadium with plenty of exciting changes in 2017, including new 6:05 p.m. start times for all ten Saturday home games. All eleven Sunday home games will again feature a family-friendly start time of 2:05 p.m.

To download a copy of the 2017 schedule, click here.

Last season, the Suns tallied a league-best regular season record (83-57), earning a first-half title in the South Atlantic League Northern Division and a trip to the postseason.

The Hagerstown Suns proudly return as the Washington Nationals Class-A affiliate in the South Atlantic League after signing a two-year Player Development Contract extension with the defending National League East Division champions through 2018.

This season, the Suns will return a talented team of Nationals prospects for the 140-game South Atlantic League schedule that features 14 home games in the month of April.

Season Tickets and 10-Game-Plans are now available for the 2017 season with discounts for seniors:

Full Season Reserved: Regular - $540, Senior - $500

Full Season Grandstand: Regular - $460, Senior - $420

Full Season General Admission: Regular - $420, Senior - $375

10-Game Reserved: Regular - $95, Senior - $85

10-Game Grandstand: Regular - $80, Senior - $70

10-Game General Admission: Regular - $70, Senior - $65

To purchase tickets or learn more about Suns ticket plans for the 2017 season, call 301-791-6266 or visit www.hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.