Hagerstown Suns Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

The Washington Nationals announced Patrick Anderson will return as manager for the Hagerstown Suns in 2017, making him the longest-tenured manager in team history.

Anderson is back for his fourth season with the Nationals Class-A affiliate. Pitching coach Sam Narron, hitting coach Amaury Garcia, and athletic trainer Don Neidig also return to Hagerstown after compiling the best regular season record in the South Atlantic League last year (83-57). First-year strength and conditioning coach Jorge Vasquez completes the 2017 coaching staff.

This upcoming season will mark Anderson's fifth in the Nationals minor league system. In 2016, the Silver Spring, Maryland native led the Suns to their second postseason bid in three years. The Suns reached the SAL Championship Series during Anderson's first season in 2014.

Before joining the Suns, Anderson guided the Gulf Coast League Nationals to a record-setting winning percentage and the league championship in 2013. Anderson served as head baseball coach at Hofstra University in New York from 2009 to 2012 and worked as a hitting and catching instructor with the Kansas City Royals organization from 2001 to 2008.

Narron returns to coach the Suns pitchers, who posted a team ERA of 3.84 during his first three seasons in Hagerstown. Narron spent nine years pitching in the minors for the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. He reached the Majors and made one pitching appearance for the Rangers on July 30, 2004. Narron hails from a baseball family that includes his grandfather and former Major League catcher Sam Narron, along with his uncle Jerry Narron, who played catcher and managed in the Majors from 2001 to 2007.

Garcia is back on the Suns staff for his second season as hitting coach. In 2016, the Suns batted .261 as a team, good for third-best in the SAL. Before joining the Suns, Garcia coached with Nationals affiliates in the Dominican Summer League, Gulf Coast League, and New York-Penn League. A native of the Dominican Republic, Garcia played second base for the Florida Marlins in 1999, appearing in 10 games.

Neidig will begin his fourth season as the Suns athletic trainer. He spent the 2013 season with Anderson on the title-winning GCL Nationals. Prior to joining the Nationals organization, Neidig spent two years working with Pirates farm clubs in the New York-Penn League and Gulf Coast League. Neidig graduated from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, where he taught anatomy and physiology as a student instructor.

Vasquez joins the Nationals organization as strength and conditioning coach for the Suns in 2017. Vasquez previously worked with the Miami Marlins, St. Leo University, and the University of South Florida. He replaces R.J. Guyer, who was promoted to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators.

With strong continuity throughout the minor league system, the Nationals kept all seven affiliate coaching staffs intact from 2016. The only changes made for the upcoming 2017 season were in strength and conditioning positions.

This season, the Suns welcome a talented team of Nationals prospects for 71 home games at historic Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown. Season Tickets and 10-Game-Plans are now available with discounts for seniors. To purchase tickets or learn more about Suns ticket plans for the 2017 season, call 301-791-6266 or visit www.hagerstownsuns.com.

