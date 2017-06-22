Hagerstown Suns Activate Tyler Watson, Add Tyler Beckwith

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Hagerstown Suns, in conjunction with the Washington Nationals, announce the activation of LHP Tyler Watson from the Temporarily Inactive List and the addition of SS/3B Tyler Beckwith from the Auburn Doubledays (Class A-Short Season). In corresponding moves, SS/2B Paul Panaccione and LHP Yonathan Ramirez are transferred to Auburn.

Watson, a South Atlantic League Northern Division All-Star, rejoins the active roster after striking out 67 batters in 63 innings of work in the first half, good for second-best on the team behind fellow All-Star McKenzie Mills (72 K in 67.2 IP). The 20-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 12 starts during his second season in Hagerstown. The Nationals selected him in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB Draft and he's currently the only Suns pitcher ranked among the top 30 Nationals prospects, according to MLB.com.

Beckwith played ten games with the Suns from May 14 to June 2 and did not appear with Auburn after his assignment to the roster on June 6. The 22-year-old infielder attended Linganore High School, just 39 miles southeast of Hagerstown Municipal Stadium. Beckwith batted .207 with two home runs in 29 at-bats with the Suns earlier this season. The National drafted him out of the University of Richmond in the 17th round last year.

Panaccione returns to Auburn where he played 50 games last season and batted .205 with six doubles and nine runs batted in. In seven games with the Suns before the All-Star Break this season, the 22-year-old from Grand Canyon University drew five walks in 17 at-bats while batting .235.

Ramirez split time between the Hagerstown bullpen and starting rotation. The 20-year-old lefty from Azua, Dominican Republic posted an 0-2 record with a 7.88 ERA in four starts and made eight appearances out of the pen with no decisions and a 3.98 ERA.

The current Hagerstown Suns roster includes 25 active players and 8 players on the Disabled List. An updated PDF version of the roster is attached to this email.

