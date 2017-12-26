Hafner Stellar in Colorado\\"s Win over Utah

News Release

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT. - Eagles goaltender Lukas Hafner stopped 31 of the 32 shot he faced, while Colorado scored a pair of power play goals in the Eagles 2-1 win over Utah on Saturday. The victory gives Colorado five of a possible six points in the three-game set against their division rivals. It also keeps Colorado firmly in first place in the ECHL's Western Conference.

Colorado collected the game's first goal on the power play when forward Ryan Harrison took a drop-pass from Joey Ratelle in the low-slot and snapped it past Utah goalie Kevin Carr to give the Eagles the 1-0 edge just 7:08 into the contest. Colorado would follow that up by killing off three Grizzlies power plays in the opening 20 minutes, including a four-minute double minor assessed to Ratelle.

The Eagles would tilt the ice in the second period, outshooting Utah 17-6 in the middle frame. Colorado would also generate its second goal of the night on the power play when forward Jesse Mychan snagged a rebound on the side of the crease and slid it into the back of the net to put the Eagles up 2-0 with 1:23 remaining in the period.

The third period would see Utah throw 14 shots on goal and the Grizzlies would finally break through when forward Kyle Thomas lit the lamp on the power play with a one-timer from the high-slot to cut the Eagles lead to 2-1 with 6:53 still remaining in regulation.

Utah would pull Carr in favor of the extra attacker, but they would draw no closer as Colorado held on for the 2-1 victory. The Eagles would end the night going 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Grizzlies scored one goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

Colorado continues its five-game road trip when they travel to take on the Rapid City Rush on Friday, December 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.

