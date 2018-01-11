Gwinnett Stripers Announce Auditions for National Anthem Singers, Emcees

News Release

National Anthem auditions slated for February 24 at Coolray Field, team also accepting emcee audition videos through February 22.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Gwinnett Stripers are seeking National Anthem singers and an on-field emcee for the 2018 season. National Anthem auditions will be held at Coolray Field on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Emcee auditions will be held separately on another date, but interested individuals are encouraged to submit their audition videos to the Stripers by Thursday, February 22.

National Anthem Auditions: All singers and vocal groups (five singers or less) must pre-register by downloading a registration form from GoStripers.com, completing it and turning it in to the Gwinnett Stripers by February 22. Completed forms may be e-mailed to Chryssi Attig at chryssi.attig@braves.com . Pre-registered singers and vocal groups will then perform the National Anthem live at Coolray Field on February 24. No walk-ups will be admitted entry to the audition. Those selected to sing for a 2018 home game will be contacted at a later date.

Emcee Auditions: All emcee candidates must submit a resume and audition video to the Gwinnett Stripers by February 22. All materials may be e-mailed to Chryssi Attig at chryssi.attig@braves.com . Top candidates selected by the Stripers will be invited to perform live at Coolray Field at a later date. The winner of the audition and the next Coolray Field on-field emcee will be announced in March.

All emcee candidates:

- Must be at least 18 years old as of February 22.

- Must be able to attend all 70 Gwinnett Stripers home games.

- Must submit an audition video (no more than five minutes in length) by February 22.

- Will be judged on voice strength, presence and energy level.

- Must meet minimum physical requirements, including:

Ability to gain access to various areas of the ballpark for prolonged periods of time during games and events. Ability to lift and transport up to 25 pounds.

- If selected for the live audition, will be asked to act out on-field promotions, which include explanation of the promotion to fans, introduction of contestants and commentary where necessary.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2018 season with a road game on Friday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. The Stripers' home opener at Coolray Field is set for Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Rochester Red Wings.

Ticket plans are available for purchase now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340.

