Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2018 Promotional Schedule

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced a fresh and exciting Promotional Schedule for the 2018 season. The team's first year playing under a new bass fishing-themed identity will feature 12 Post-Game Fireworks displays, four Bobblehead Giveaways and numerous other promotions and theme nights.

The night sky over Coolray Field will light up 12 times in 2018. Fireworks will follow games on April 12 (Opening Night), April 27, May 12 (Star Wars Night), May 28 (Memorial Day), June 9 (Superhero Night), June 22, July 4 (Independence Day), July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17 and September 1.

The Stripers are partnering with Coolray Heating & Cooling to give away four unique bobbleheads to the first 2,500 fans attending games on April 14, May 12, June 9 and July 21. Giveaways include:

Stripers "Fishtail" Bobble (April 14) - A twist on the conventional bobblehead, this bass modeled after the Stripers primary logo features a bobbling tail.

Ozzie Albies "Star Wars" Bobblehead (May 12) - 2017 International League All-Star Ozzie Albies' bobblehead is the highlight of Star Wars Night.

Ronald Acuña "Superhero" Bobblehead (June 9) - 2017 Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year and Atlanta Braves' No. 1 prospect Ronald Acuña becomes truly incredible for Superhero Night.

Mike Foltynewicz Bobblehead (July 21) - Atlanta Braves' starter Mike Foltynewicz, a member of the Gwinnett pitching staff in 2015 and 2016, is immortalized in bobblehead form.

The Stripers have also announced a new fishing-centric set of Weekly Promotions:

Military Monday - Active or retired military members will receive two Infield Box seats for the price of one when they present their military ID card at the Ticket Office.

Reel Deal Tuesday - All Dugout seats are two for the price of one each Tuesday.

Worm Wednesday - All fans who present a valid state-issued fishing license at the Ticket Office will receive two Field Box seats for the price of one (excluding July 4). Stripers' players will wear the popular "Worm" alternate hat, and fans who purchase apparel featuring the "Worm" logo from the Team Store will be entered for a chance to win a prize pack.

Thursday Hook, Line & Sinker Special - Get four (4) Infield Box tickets, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) soft drinks for just $44 each Thursday, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Stripers Sunday - Fans are invited to play catch on the field before the 1:05 p.m. game and kids (ages 12 and under) are welcome to run the bases following the game.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2018 Promotional Schedule (giveaways are for first 2,500 ticketed fans, all dates and promotions subject to change):

April 12

Opening Night T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Georgia Power)

2018 Schedule Magnet Giveaway

Post-Game Fireworks

April 13

Trunk or Treat

Halloween Night with Zombie Photo Opportunities, Broken Bobblehead Burial

April 14

Stripers "Fishtail" Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

April 15

Jackie Robinson Day - Specialty Jersey Auction

April 27

Bicentennial Throwback Night - Celebrating Gwinnett County's 200-year history

Post-Game Fireworks

April 28

Diamond Dig (presented by Georgia 811)

April 29

Nick Jr. Day, featuring the PAW Patrol

First Responders Day - Specialty Jersey Auction

May 7

Man Crush Monday - Featuring the Manlympics, a series of manly contests, with the winner being crowned our Manly Man Crush Monday

May 9

Education Day #1 (10:35 a.m. start time)

May 10

Education Day #2 (10:35 a.m. start time)

May 12

Ozzie Albies "Star Wars" Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

Star Wars Night

Post-Game Fireworks

May 13

Mother's Day Pampering at the Park (presented by Gildan)

Pink Out the Park for Breast Cancer Awareness

May 25

Social Media Night - Opportunities for fans to win prizes and autographed items via the Stripers' social media channels throughout the game, fans also run the game entertainment via social media, including choosing the music

May 26

Game Show Night - Your favorite game shows brought to life

May 28

Memorial Day (6:05 p.m. start time)

Post-Game Fireworks

June 7

Daycare Day #1 (12:05 p.m. start time)

June 9

Ronald Acuña "Superhero" Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

Superhero Night

Post-Game Fireworks

June 21

Daycare Day #2 (12:05 p.m. start time)

July 4

Independence Day Specialty Jersey Auction (presented by Republic Services)

Post-Game Fireworks

July 6

Post-Game Fireworks

July 7

Margaritaville Night

July 20

Post-Game Fireworks

July 21

Mike Foltynewicz Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

August 2

Best of Gwinnett Night - Showcasing the best of Gwinnett sports teams and individuals

August 3

Post-Game Fireworks

August 4

Chopper's Birthday Celebration

August 17

Post-Game Fireworks

August 30

Education Day #3 (10:35 a.m. start time)

September 1

Cooler Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling)

Post-Game Fireworks

Ticket plans, including the new "Stripers Fishing License" and the "Five & Dine" plan, are available for purchase now by calling 678-277-0340 or by visiting GoStripers.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2018 season with a road game on Friday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. The Stripers' home opener at Coolray Field is set for Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Rochester Red Wings.

