Gwinnett falls to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA- One day removed from a 14-hit effort, the Gwinnett Braves (50-51) bats were silenced by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-40) in a 5-0 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The G-Braves could muster only three singles in game two of the four-game series as five IronPigs combined for the shutout.

Gwinnett starter Kevin Matthews, making his Triple-A debut after a call-up from Class-A Rome, gave up a run in the bottom of the first. Scott Kingery led off with a single and then J.P. Crawford and Rhys Hoskins each drew a walk to load the bases. Brock Stassi followed with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Kingery for a 1-0 lead before Matthews struck out Logan Moore to strand the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gwinnett reliever Evan Phillips hit pinch hitter Harold Martinez with a pitch and with one out walked both Crawford and Hoskins to load the bases. Stassi (3) then drilled a grand slam to right to push the lead to 5-0, the eventual final.

Matthews (L, 0-1) went 4.0 innings with two hits, one earned run, four walks and three strikeouts. Phillips worked 1.2 innings with two hits, four runs, four walks and three strikeouts. David Peterson pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

For Lehigh Valley, Yacksel Rios started and went 2.0 innings with one hit and two strikeouts. Joey DeNato (W, 1-0) worked 3.0 innings with one hit and three walks. Michael Mariot pitched 1.0 inning with one walk. Pat Venditte tossed 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Pedro Beato went 1.0 inning with one hit.

For Gwinnett, Ronald Acuna was 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Lane Adams also went 1-for-3 while Matthews recorded a hit in his only at-bat of the afternoon.

Stassi was 1-for-3 with the grand slam and five RBIs for Lehigh Valley.

The G-Braves and IronPigs play game three of the four-game series Wednesday night in Allentown. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The G-Braves will start right-hander Kris Medlen (1-2, 5.15) against Lehigh Valley right-hander Mark Leiter (1-1, 4.88). Air time is 6:35 p.m. with Tony Schiavone on 97.7 FM "The Other Side of the River."

