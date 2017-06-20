Gwinnett falls to Charlotte

News Release

LAWRENCE, GA - A game that began as a pitcher's duel ended as a slugfest as the visiting Charlotte Knights (31-38) topped the Gwinnett Braves (35-34) 10-5 in a wild game on Monday night at Coolray Field.

In the sixth inning, each team scored five runs to break open what had previously been a scoreless game. However, the Knights added five more runs between the seventh and eighth innings to win the opener of the four-game series.

The game started better than it ended for Gwinnett and starter Kris Medlen.

After allowing just four hits and a walk over the first 5.0 innings, Medlen saw the game unravel with one out in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Jason Bourgeois plated the game's first runs with a two-run single to left. Ronald Bueno and Everth Cabrera followed with RBI singles to give the Knights a 4-0 lead, ending Medlen's night. Rex Brothers entered out of the bullpen to make his Gwinnett debut, and Yoan Moncada greeted him with an RBI infield single to close the book on Medlen.

In his third start with Gwinnett this season, Medlen gave up five earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out a season-high nine over 5.1 innings.

Gwinnett wasted little time getting back in the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. The G-Braves loaded the bases against Knights' right-hander Tyler Danish, and Jace Peterson and Matt Tuiasosopo drew back-to-back RBI walks to cut the deficit to 5-2 and end Danish's night.

Reliever Matt Purke came in and looked to get the first out of the inning, but Moncada misplayed Carlos Franco's ground ball for an error that allowed a pair of runs to score. Two batters later, the G-Braves tied the game at 5-5 as Kyle Kubitza's sacrifice fly scored Tuiasosopo. In the inning, the G-Braves scored five runs on just one hit, a single by Stephen Gaylor that led off the inning.

Charlotte was quick to regain the lead in the top of the seventh off Andrew Albers (L, 6-2). With two outs, Bourgeois hit another two-run single to center to plate Danny Hayes and Rymer Liriano as the Knights jumped ahead 7-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Purke gave up hits to Gaylor and Ozzie Albies to start the frame, but rebounded to strike out the next three hitters he faced to keep the Knights ahead.

Charlotte extended the lead to 10-5 with three runs off David Peterson in the eighth as May singled home a run and Liriano added a two-run single.

Purke (W, 3-2) and Brian Clark combined to pitch 4.0 scoreless, three-hit innings and strike out seven in relief for the Knights.

Offensively for Gwinnett, Albies went 2-for-5 with a double and his team-leading 18th stolen base to extend his team-best on-base streak to 18 games. Gaylor went 3-for-4 with a run scored and his second stolen base.

For Charlotte, Bourgeois led the way with three hits and four RBIs while Liriano also produced three hits.

On Tuesday, the G-Braves and Knights will meet for game two of the series with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Matt Wisler (2-4, 4.94) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett against Charlotte right-hander Carson Fulmer (6-3, 4.41). Tony Schiavone has the play-by-play call on 97.7 FM The Other Side of the River beginning at 6:35 p.m.

