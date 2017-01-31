Gwinnett Braves to Audition On-Field Emcees, Anthem Singers On
January 31, 2017 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Braves News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Gwinnett Braves will hold auditions for on-field emcees and National Anthem singers on Saturday, February 25 at Coolray Field. Pre-registered singers and vocal groups will audition from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while pre-selected emcees will audition from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. No walk-ups will be admitted entry to either audition.
Emcee Auditions: All emcee candidates must turn in a registration form, resume and audition reel/video to the Gwinnett Braves by Monday, February 20. All materials may be e-mailed to Jillian Ward at jillian.ward@braves.com. Top candidates selected by the G-Braves will then be invited to perform live at Coolray Field on February 25. The winner of the audition and the next Coolray Field on-field emcee will be announced in March.
All emcee candidates:
- Must be at least 18 years old as of February 25.
- Must be able to attend all 71 Gwinnett Braves home games.
- Must submit an audition reel/video (no more than five minutes in length) by February 20.
- Will be judged on voice strength, presence and energy level.
- Must meet minimum physical requirements, including:
o Ability to gain access to various areas of the ballpark for prolonged periods of time during games and events.
o Ability to lift and transport up to 25 pounds.
- If selected for the live audition, will be asked to act out on-field promotions, which include explanation of the promotion to fans, introduction of contestants and commentary where necessary.
National Anthem Auditions: All singers and vocal groups (five singers or less) must complete a registration form and turn it in to the Gwinnett Braves by Wednesday, February 22. Completed forms may be faxed to 678-277-0338 or e-mailed to Jillian Ward at jillian.ward@braves.com. Pre-registered singers and vocal groups will then perform the National Anthem live at Coolray Field on February 25. Those selected to sing the National Anthem for a 2017 home game will be contacted at a later date.
Registration forms for both emcees and National Anthem singers can be found online at GwinnettBraves.com.
The Gwinnett Braves open the 2017 season at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 6 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340.
# # #
COUNTDOWN TO OPENING DAY 2017: 65 Days
The Gwinnett Braves are the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Follow the G-Braves at GwinnettBraves.com, facebook.com/GwinnettBraves1 and twitter.com/GwinnettBraves. Tickets are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office, call 678-277-0340 or visit GwinnettBraves.com/tickets.
