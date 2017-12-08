Gwinnett Braves Rebrand as Gwinnett Stripers

News Release

Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate unveils new name, logos and uniforms

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - In a historic event held at Coolray Field today, the Gwinnett Baseball Club unveiled its new name, logos and uniforms to the public. Following nine seasons as the Gwinnett Braves, the Triple-A International League team will now be known as the Gwinnett Stripers.

The Stripers are the very first unique team identity for an Atlanta Braves-owned Minor League Baseball franchise.

"We are excited to begin a new era as the Stripers," said Vice President and General Manager North Johnson. "Gwinnett County is known for offering a wide variety of outdoor activities, including year-round striped bass fishing on Lake Lanier. As the Stripers, we will honor that outdoor tradition while sporting a unique identity that fans across the region can embrace."

The Stripers name was chosen following a six-month creative process that included input from the Atlanta Braves, sports marketing firm Brandiose, and submissions from the fans. A total of 4,024 submissions and over 900 different names were sent in by fans during a "Name the Team" contest in May, and a selection committee narrowed the entries down to six finalists in July: Big Mouths, Buttons, Gobblers, Hush Puppies, Lambchops and Sweet Teas.

With help from a public online vote, the selection committee initially decided on Big Mouths. In the process of developing the logos and uniforms, however, it was determined that the Big Mouths moniker was not fitting with the ultimate vision of the team. Further discussion and development resulted in a change to the Stripers, a name that was included in the fan submissions but was not one of the six finalists.

"Big Mouths was the inspiration that ultimately led to the Stripers," said Johnson. "We felt focusing on the striped bass would better reflect our community, with Lake Lanier known as a premier destination for striped bass fishing and located just a short drive away from Coolray Field. The Stripers name perfectly fits the region while also having a timeless baseball feel."

With Big Mouths and Stripers both considered winners of the "Name the Team" contest, and each name submitted by multiple fans, the team has randomly selected one fan from each group to receive two 2018 season tickets. Patrick Kelly of Decatur, GA (Big Mouths) and Jay Andrews of Sugar Hill, GA (Stripers) have both been selected.

The Stripers logos are both fresh and traditional, featuring the team's new main color of "Striper Green" paired alongside the familiar Braves Navy and Red. The Stripers are the first professional sports team to use this color combination.

The main logo that will adorn the team's home caps is that of a majestic Striper leaping in fierce pursuit of a baseball-baited hook. Road caps will include the Striper popping up out of the water in the middle of a red, home-plate shaped "G". The identity features several additional fun alternate marks, including a Striper throwing a baseball with its tail and a worm entwined around a hook.

Regular home and road uniforms will introduce navy pinstripes to the jerseys and pants for the first time in team history. Alternate uniforms will include a solid "Striper Green" jersey, as well as a retro jersey modeled after the Braves' iconic blue-sleeved tops worn during the 1970's.

The Stripers look was brought to life at Brandiose in San Diego, where they make teams famous by celebrating their brand stories. The development process began last April when partners Jason and Casey met with fans, staff and community members to learn about the stories, history and personality of Gwinnett County. Brandiose developed the logos and uniforms, and will help develop enhancements for the 2018 fan experience at Coolray Field.

"We're honored to bring to life the very first unique identity for a Braves Minor League Baseball team," said Brandiose's Jason Klein. "Our goal is to bring local lore in the Stripers brand, and to create a legendary entertainment experience in the region."

Merchandise featuring the Stripers logos is on sale now at both the Coolray Field Team Store and online at the team's new website, GoStripers.com.

The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2018 season with a road game on Friday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Norfolk Tides. The Stripers' home opener at Coolray Field is set for Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. vs. the Rochester Red Wings.

Season ticket packages are available for purchase now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340.

