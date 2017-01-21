Gutsy, Gritty Effort Gets Aces Win at Utah
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Alaska Aces News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH - Stephen Perfetto scored twice and had an assist, and goaltender Kevin Carr was outstanding down the stretch as the Alaska Aces knocked off the Utah Grizzlies Friday night at the Maverik Center.
Tim Wallace also added an insurance power play goal in the third period to aid the Aces effort.
Stephen Perfetto got the Aces off to a great start with his 20th goal of the season at 5:06. Stationed in the slot, Perfetto was able to tip a shot by Mitch Jones, through Grizzlies goaltender Ryan Faragher and into the back of the net. Mackenze Stewart also received an assist.
Utah tied the game at 1-1 on the power play, With Stewart off on a cross-checking penalty, Michael Pelech batted home a rebound of a shot by Cam Reid.
Shots after one favored Alaska 11-8.
Spirited, at times rugged play dominated the second period, not to mention the goaltending of Faragher, as he stopped Peter Sivak on a shorthanded breakaway attempt and a couple more Aces odd-man rushes.
However, the Aces would crack the wall, as Perfetto, with just 17.1 seconds to go in the period, spun around the back of the Utah net and threw the puck off Faragher's stick, up his arm, off his shoulder and into the net. It was Perfetto's second goal of the game, 21st of the season, assisted by Sivak and Nolan Descoteaux.
Shots after two perios were 24-21 Alaska.
The Aces would increase the lead on Wallace's one-time bullet past Faragher at 8:35. Perfetto and Steve Tarasuk with the helpers.
It was Carr's netminding that made a real difference for Alaska, helping to hold off consecutive Utah power plays in the third period.
Shots on goal ended up 33-31 Utah.
The Aces and Grizzlies play the second and final game of the series Saturday at 5:00 AST at the Maverik Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.