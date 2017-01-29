Gustav Forsling Recalled by Chicago
January 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the Rockford IceHogs.
Forsling made his IceHogs debut on Jan. 6 and has skated in 11 games since joining the Rockford roster. The Swedish-born defenseman is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G-3A-4pts) with the IceHogs, dating back to Jan. 22 in San Antonio. He has registered one goal and three assists in 32 NHL games with Chicago this season and made his NHL debut on Oct. 12 vs. St. Louis. Forsling knocked home his first career NHL goal on Nov. 13 vs. Montreal.
The Linkoping, Sweden native has posted five points (1G, 4A) in 11 games with the IceHogs.
Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs return to the BMO for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves (7 p.m.).
